Zipit IoT Value-Added Services support Samsung's SmartThings Tracker

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zipit, an IoT value-added services provider, today announced it worked with Samsung to support Samsung's SmartThings Tracker, a GPS and LTE-M enabled tracking device in a small, lightweight form factor – enabling numerous tracking applications.

The Samsung SmartThings Tracker utilizes Zipit's IoT Connect product for cellular provisioning, IoT Billing Manager for end user billing, as well as the company's IoT Administrator that enables Samsung's customer service team to provide world-class support .

By connecting to an LTE-M network, the SmartThings Tracker can be used in a wide variety of ways to locate what matters most, such as keys, backpacks, luggage, and even family members or pets, without the limited range of a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth enabled device. As a part of the SmartThings device family, the SmartThings Tracker can also trigger smart home routines or other location-based automations.

"Samsung is trusted by our customers to provide them with meaningful experiences and to genuinely improve their lives on a daily basis," said SK Kim, Senior Director, IoT Product Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. "Zipit's technology allows us to provide our customers simple access to the LTE-M network and enables our Customer Service team to deliver efficient customer support."

"Zipit is excited to support Samsung and their leading-edge SmartThings Tracker," said Frank Greer, CEO of Zipit. "We're proud to be able to provide the tools Samsung's team needs to deliver a compelling IoT solution for their customers."

About Zipit

Zipit Wireless ("Zipit"), a leader in the Internet of Things, helps connected device OEMs deliver secure IoT solutions quickly and efficiently.

Through a suite of IoT Value-Added Services, Zipit can provide secure device connectivity anywhere in the world, as well as the ongoing device management, billing and support capabilities necessary to capitalize on highly sought after subscription-based IoT business models.

To learn how Zipit can help your business, visit our website: www.zipitwireless.com. The "Z" logo and Zipit are registered trademarks of Zipit Wireless, Inc.

Contact: Dan Heredia

dheredia@zipitwireless.com

864-451-5517

SOURCE Zipit Wireless

Related Links

http://www.zipitwireless.com

