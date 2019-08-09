ZipLine CMO Kristen Bailey to Speak at Convenience Industry’s “Outlook Leadership” Event

According to the National Association of Convenience Stores, merchants spend roughly $11 billion annually on credit card fees, commonly known as "swipe fees." Given the high cost of customer acquisition, credit card companies use a significant share of those revenues to fund their own rewards programs, building cardholder loyalty and encouraging continued spending to enhance their profit margins. However, swipe fees do not enhance customer loyalty for the merchants forced to pay them.

Recognizing merchants' ongoing attempts to reduce processing fees, Bailey's session at Outlook Leadership will introduce payment strategies that leverage mechanisms to slash those costs, while concurrently growing consumer loyalty. Such strategies enable merchants to:

Mitigate swipe fees and redirect a share of these savings to boost loyalty programs, thereby increasing profit margins

Leverage low-cost private label payments—both debit and gift—to create a cohesive payment experience that becomes easy, engaging, and even fun for customers

for customers Create an efficient, hassle-free mobile experience for consumers, integrating mobile payment and order-ahead capabilities

"For years, the convenience and petroleum space has been saddled with high swipe fees that do nothing to build brand loyalty," said Bailey. "We have learned that private label payments can level the playing field for merchants by producing more loyal consumers while providing the industry with unprecedented financial flexibility."

About ZipLine: ZipLine offers mobile payment, reward, and gift card technologies, enabling merchants to increase consumer loyalty and sales. Specializing in the management of private label payment and rewards programs, ZipLine's clients include retailers such as Circle K, CITGO, Speedway, Irving, Giant Eagle, Lord + Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Big Y. The company has locations in Portland, Maine, and Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Contact: Kristen Bailey, Chief Marketing Officer

ZipLine

kbailey@zipline.biz

(207) 233-1101

SOURCE ZipLine

