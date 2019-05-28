ZipLine Hires Vice President of Sales Engineering.

ZipLine Chief Marketing Officer Kristen Bailey said, "Jim has deep experience in developing rewards solutions for retailers of all sizes. His track record of success through innovative, merchant-centric solutions makes him the perfect fit for ZipLine. Jim will play an integral role in our continued expansion to new markets."

In his position, Schwab will oversee the collaboration between ZipLine's sales and technology departments, supporting merchant partners with custom engineering solutions that consider each retailer's unique technical environments relating to rewards and payment.

Prior to serving as the Vice President of Product for Outsite Networks, Schwab was the Director of Product Management for Arrowstream – a supply chain technology platform for the foodservice industry – where he led the strategic development and management of the company's newest products. Schwab holds a bachelor's degree in mathematical sciences from Virginia Commonwealth University.

About ZipLine: ZipLine offers custom mobile payment and reward programs and technologies, enabling merchants to increase customer loyalty and sales. Specializing in the management of private label payment programs, ZipLine's clients include retailers such as Citgo, Circle K, Speedway, Cumberland Farms, Irving, Giant Eagle and Big Y. The company has locations in Portland, Maine and Coconut Creek, Florida.

