Zipline Logistics Makes Inc. 5000 List for 10th Time

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zipline Logistics, a nationwide third-party logistics provider, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 10th year in the company's 14-year history.

"It's an outstanding achievement to hit the decade mark on the Inc. 5000 List," explains Zipline Logistics CEO Wally Lynch. "Our storied growth is indicative of our dedication to our values and our customers. We continue to offer world-class service and solutions to help brands succeed even in the face of unprecedented market challenges."

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Inc.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com .

About Zipline Logistics

Zipline Logistics, founded in 2007, is a digitally enabled transportation partner that specializes exclusively in serving the food, beverage, and consumer product sectors. Managing tens of thousands of shipments annually, Zipline Logistics proudly serves clients ranging from some of the largest retail organizations in the world to the brightest up-and-coming food and beverage brands in North America.

The 3PL's capacity procurement team utilizes a proprietary qualification process to identify and contract the highest quality providers to operate within its network. This selectively procured carrier group is leveraged, along with Zipline Logistics' proprietary data analytics software, a retail-trained operations staff, and service-first organizational culture, to deliver the absolute best client experience in transportation. For more information or to request a quote call 888.469.4754 or contact us here .

