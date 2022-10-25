Zipline Logistics Named a Fast 50 Fastest Growing Company

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Another day, another award for Zipline Logistics. Columbus Business First has named Zipline a Fast 50 Fastest Growing Company in Central Ohio for the 12th time in its 15-year history!

Zipline ranked #22 out of 50 honorees.

"We are thankful for our hardworking, dedicated team members and amazing clients for getting us here," said Andrew Lynch, Zipline Logistics President and Co-Founder, "We have so many exciting initiatives in the pipeline that will only propel us forward and build upon the long-term retention that has taken Zipline to where it is today."

The Fast 50 awards ceremony took place at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, October 20th. Niki Pardi and Jonathan Edwards – both top performing Zipline account managers – accepted the award on Zipline's behalf.

The duo met several Columbus Crew players, got to check out the Crew locker room, and received a custom Crew Jersey with 'Zipline Logistics' on the back!

Earlier this year, Zipline was also named a…

These awards recognize rapidly growing and top third-party logistics providers in the industry.

About Zipline Logistics

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Zipline Logistics has a 15-year history of being a consistently recognized, rapidly growing, and reliable 3PL that exclusively services the consumer-packaged goods sector. Their uniquely qualified carrier network, world-class team of retail transportation experts, and state-of-the-art shipper intelligence tools maximizes client revenue and gross margin by eliminating out-of-stocks through optimized, on-time in-full performance.

Zipline's processes were built specifically to resolve the most critical logistics challenges faced by consumer goods brands shipping into retail. Ninety-seven percent of Zipline orders are destined to land on a retail shelf in stores like Walmart, Costco, Bath & Body Works, Whole Foods, and Best Buy.

For more information, visit www.ziplinelogistics.com or follow Zipline on social media @ziplinelogistics.

