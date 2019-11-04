ZipLine: Mercator Advisory Group Issues Research on Growing Market for Combined Private Label Debit and Rewards

The Mercator report describes the five attributes of private label debit and provides insights into some of the largest private label debit programs across verticals including Target, Kroger and Circle K. Mercator predicts that volumes will reach $28B by 2025, fueled by the growth in mobile payments and consumer desires for immediate, exclusive rewards. The report also explains how new technologies, such as faster ACH and real-time payments, will increase the adoption of private label debit.

"This report is incredibly helpful for any merchant considering private label debit and rewards to cut costs, attract new guests, and retain their most loyal customers," said Kristen Bailey, ZipLine's chief marketing officer. "Mercator provides an in-depth look at market trends, opportunities for growth, and competitive approaches that will help merchants who are ready to leverage branded debit payment and rewards."

About ZipLine:

ZipLine helps merchants build consumer loyalty and market share with custom mobile payment, rewards, and gift card programs. With a single platform for personalized rewards and branded debit payment, ZipLine's clients strengthen their consumer relationships while saving on interchange fees. ZipLine's clients include top brands like Circle K, Speedway, Irving, Big Y, Lord + Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Chico's. The company has locations in Portland, Maine, and Deerfield Beach, Florida.

About Mercator Advisory Group:

Mercator Advisory Group is the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments and banking industries. We deliver pragmatic and timely research and advice designed to help our clients uncover the most lucrative opportunities to maximize revenue growth and contain costs. Our clients range from the world's largest payment issuers, acquirers, processors, merchants, and associations to leading technology providers and investors. Advisory services include Credit, Debit and Alternative Products, Prepaid, Merchant Services, Commercial and Enterprise Payments, Emerging Technologies, and Global Payments practices, which provide research documents and advice. Primary data services include the CustomerMonitor Survey Series, which report and analyze data collected in our biannual consumer surveys, as well as the Customer Merchant Experience Survey and the Small Business Payments and Banking Survey. Consulting services enable clients to gain actionable insights, implement more effective strategies, and accelerate go-to-market plans; offerings include tailored project-based expertise, customized primary research, go-to-market collateral, market sizing, competitive intelligence, and payments industry training. Mercator Advisory Group is also the publisher of the online payments and banking news and information portal PaymentsJournal.com. Visit www.mercatoradvisorygroup.com.

Contact:

Jeanne Murphy

Marketing Director, ZipLine

jmurphy@zipline.biz

(754)-333-3474

SOURCE ZipLine

Related Links

zipline.biz

