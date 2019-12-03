ZipLine Partners with Twice Daily to Launch Integrated Loyalty and Private Label Debit

Twice Daily Rewards include points-based rewards, several clubs and fuel savings. In a clever play on their brand name, Twice Daily is rewarding double points when consumers transact on their second daily visit. TDebit is the private label debit program, designed to create stickier customers through a seamless payment and loyalty experience.

ZipLine's Consumer Engagement team played a key role in developing the branding strategy, including a single user experience for the two distinct but connected brands. The team also created the launch plan including POP in-store signage, pump toppers and program guides for the counter staff.

"ZipLine's innovative platform and nimble team have delivered a powerful program unique to Twice Daily," said Dawn Boulanger, VP of Marketing at Twice Daily. "We're excited to strengthen our brands with every customer purchase and grow loyalty."

About ZipLine

ZipLine helps merchants build consumer loyalty and market share with private label debit, rewards, and gift card programs. With a single platform for personalized rewards and branded debit payment, ZipLine's clients strengthen their consumer relationships while saving on interchange fees. ZipLine's clients include top brands like Circle K, Speedway, Irving, Big Y, Lord + Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Chico's. The company has locations in Portland, Maine, and Deerfield Beach, Florida.

About Twice Daily

Twice Dailyis dedicated to delivering fast, friendly service, a fresh all-day menu and quality convenience products to busy people on the go. Owned and operated by Tri Star Energy, Twice Daily has been serving Middle Tennessee communities since 2011. The company recently began expansion in Northern Alabama with a new store opening in Town Madison. Twice Daily was ranked #2 in GasBuddy's Q3 2019 Top 101 Fuel and Convenience Brands survey.

About White Bison Coffee

White Bison Coffee offers specialty coffee that is directly sourced and crafted with care. White Bison's meticulously curated café menu features a range of beverages from pour-over coffee and nitro cold brew to fine hot teas and fruit smoothies. Guests can also enjoy fresh pastries and flavorful breakfast and lunch items, including sandwiches, salads and wraps. Founded in 2017, White Bison Coffee currently has nine locations in the middle Tennessee area, including a standalone location in the Nations area of Nashville and one location in Madison, AL.

About Tri Star Energy

Nashville, Tenn.-based Tri Star Energy is one of the Mid-South's premier convenience retailers. Founded in 2000, the company owns and operates Twice Daily convenience stores and supplies fuel to retail dealers in Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama. The company also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, which includes locations throughout Middle Tennessee. Tri Star Energy has been recognized as one of Nashville's Top Workplaces by The Tennessean and was voted the #8 Top Private Company by the Nashville Business Journal in 2018.

