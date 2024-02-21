Ziplines Education Raises $6.4 Million in Series A Funding, Helps Close the Skills Gap by Offering Industry-Focused Certificate Courses in Partnership with Universities

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziplines Education , an industry-leading education company that partners with universities to deliver industry-focused certificate courses that prepare professionals for today's digital-first workforce, today announced it has closed a $6.4 million Series A round of funding. Led by San Francisco-based investment-management firm Jackson Square Ventures, with participation from existing investors, including Wildcat Venture Partners and WGU Labs, Ziplines Education will leverage the new financing to expand its team, develop proprietary technology products, and strengthen partnerships with universities to serve more continuing-education students.

"Jackson Square Ventures invests in innovative young companies like Ziplines Education that have what it takes to be market leaders," said Greg Gretsch, Managing Director of Jackson Square Ventures, who joins Ziplines Education's board as part of the investment. "We're excited to partner with Ziplines Education as they pioneer a platform that gives individuals the digital skills and real-world experience they need to thrive in today's most in-demand careers."

Ziplines Education helps higher education bridge the digital skills gap by offering turnkey, professional certificate courses for in-demand, tech-adjacent careers. Developing the latest curriculum with the leading software-application technical training, their programs revolve around three critical elements: real-world application, data-driven strategies, and technology know-how. Led by many nationally renowned industry leaders, its 10-week courses are delivered fully online and combine self-directed (asynchronous) learning with live, interactive (synchronous) sessions.

"Being successful in today's ever-evolving workforce means you need to approach problems from a data-driven perspective, while leveraging technology to harness automation," said Sara Leoni, CEO and founder of Ziplines Education. "Our mission is to help students gain the digital skills and real-world experience they need to thrive in a career they love, empowering us to positively impact the lives of career-driven professionals around the world."

Over the coming months, Ziplines Education will be announcing new university partnerships and expanding its team in technology, marketing, analytics, learning experience design, and student success.

About Ziplines Education:

Ziplines Education , an industry-leading education company, partners with universities to deliver industry-focused certificate courses that prepare professionals for today's digital-first workforce, so individuals can confidently pursue the career they've always wanted. The award-winning industry innovator launched in 2017 as GreenFig and relaunched as Ziplines Education in early 2024. Today, dozens of leading U.S. colleges and universities trust Ziplines Education as their continuing-education partner, including the University of Virginia School of Continuing and Professional Studies, Texas Tech University, and UNC Charlotte.

About Jackson Square Ventures:

Jackson Square Ventures invests in early-stage software businesses that will be leaders in markets that matter in 10 years. Founded in 2011, its portfolio includes Artera, Cornershop, Crowdbotics, DocuSign, Jackbox Games, Seismic, Strava, Trust & Will, and Upwork, among others. For more information, follow the firm on Twitter or visit www.jsv.com .

