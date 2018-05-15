This multi-agent version enables brokers to have a better insight into what's going on in their agent's pipeline and ensure their brokerage is operating at maximum capacity.

"We are really excited to add the Broker edition of zipCRM™ to our growing list of transaction management software solutions," said zipLogix™ CEO Scott Strong. "It's important that we continue to offer all the tools necessary to save real estate professionals considerable time while building great customer relationships and getting their clients to the closing table quicker."

zipCRM™ has powerful features like branded marketing materials, drip campaigns and comprehensive appointment calendars that drive more leads and nurture existing ones. zipForm® transactions can be initiated right from zipCRM™, seamlessly importing client and property information right into zipForm® Plus.

Stop by and see the zipLogix™ team at the 2018 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo, on Wednesday, May 16, and Thursday, May 17 at booth 1722 in Exhibit Hall A at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel, where visitors can learn more about the new zipCRM™ Brokerage Version.

Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by and owned by REALTOR® Associations, working to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions. zipLogix™ is also the provider of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit, available to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ziplogix-launches-brokerage-version-of-zipcrm-customer-relationship-management-system-300648668.html

SOURCE zipLogix

Related Links

http://www.ziplogix.com

