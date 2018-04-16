zipLogix™ Launches ListFlash™ to Broadcast Latest Properties Listings within Brokerages

ListFlash™ seamlessly integrates with zipForm® Plus for complete ease of use, and it saves time by auto populating data between the programs. ListFlash™ listings can be pushed to an entire brokerage team in multiple ways, including via the zipForm® Plus application itself, direct email notifications and social media posts.

"We are really excited to add ListFlash™ to our growing list of transaction management software solutions," said zipLogix™ Chief Executive Officer Scott Strong. "We've created an elegant, streamlined and efficient way to instantly announce just-listed properties in an extremely hot market, giving brokers a true competitive advantage."

To discuss this product or any of the industry-leading technology solutions provided by zipLogix™, please contact the zipLogix™ sales team at 866-400-0261. For more information, visit www.ziplogix.com.

Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by, owned by and working for REALTORS® to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions, and is available as a National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.

