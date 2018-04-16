zipLogix™ Launches ListFlash™ to Broadcast Latest Properties Listings within Brokerages

New Product Fully Integrates with zipForm® Plus

News provided by

zipLogix

12:00 ET

FRASER, Mich., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- zipLogix™, the industry leader in transaction management software and creators of zipForm®, today announced the release of its new real estate listing tool, ListFlash™.

ListFlash empowers brokers to immediately broadcast an announcement to agents within their brokerages about properties with just-signed Listing Agreements, keeping their agents in the know and giving them the best competitive advantage. ListFlash can also be used to encourage fresh viewings on established listings or to announce newly listed rental opportunities.

ListFlash seamlessly integrates with zipForm® Plus for complete ease of use, and it saves time by auto populating data between the programs. ListFlash listings can be pushed to an entire brokerage team in multiple ways, including via the zipForm® Plus application itself, direct email notifications and social media posts.

"We are really excited to add ListFlash to our growing list of transaction management software solutions," said zipLogix™ Chief Executive Officer Scott Strong. "We've created an elegant, streamlined and efficient way to instantly announce just-listed properties in an extremely hot market, giving brokers a true competitive advantage."

To discuss this product or any of the industry-leading technology solutions provided by zipLogix™, please contact the zipLogix™ sales team at 866-400-0261. For more information, visit www.ziplogix.com.

Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by, owned by and working for REALTORS® to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions, and is available as a National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ziplogix-launches-listflash-to-broadcast-latest-properties-listings-within-brokerages-300630354.html

SOURCE zipLogix

Related Links

http://www.ziplogix.com

Also from this source

Apr 06, 2018, 13:00 ET Metro MLS and The Danville Area Board of REALTORS® Now Offering...

Mar 23, 2018, 13:00 ET One of the Nation's Largest MLSs, SmartMLS, Offers Members...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

zipLogix™ Launches ListFlash™ to Broadcast Latest Properties Listings within Brokerages

News provided by

zipLogix

12:00 ET