zipLogix™ Now Offering zipFormMLS-Connect® to Five Additional Real Estate Associations including Baldwin County AOR in Alabama

The organizations offering zipFormMLS-Connect® as a member benefit include Alabama-based Baldwin County Association of REALTORS®, Gallatin Association of REALTORS® in Montana, Virginia-based Harrisonburg Rockingham Association of REALTORS®, Realtor Association-Greater Pee Dee in South Carolina and Texas-based Palestine Association of REALTORS®.

With zipFormMLS-Connect®, real estate professionals have the ability to access their MLS data while logged into zipForm® Plus. By selecting their MLS within zipFormMLS-Connect® and entering their login credentials, users simply enter the MLS listing ID and can easily import the data into a zipForm® Plus transaction with one click. Users can also push data directly from their MLS account directly into zipForm® Plus transactions.

"When it comes to the real estate transaction process, data entry plays a critical and time-consuming role," said zipLogix™ Chief Executive Officer Scott Strong. "Members using zipForm® Plus can simplify and expedite the transaction process, leaving them more time to close additional deals."

To discuss the industry-leading technology solutions provided by zipLogix™, please contact the zipLogix™ sales team at 866-400-0261. For more information, visit www.ziplogix.com.

Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by and owned by REALTOR® Associations, working to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions. zipLogix™ is also the provider of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit, available to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.

