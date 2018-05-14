zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel's Exhibit Hall A

zipLogix™ continues to enhance its real estate transaction management solutions to streamline the transaction process from listing to closing. This includes recent enhancements to favorites zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, which are all part of the National Association of REALTORS(R) Transaction Management Benefit suite of tools that help real estate professionals close more deals faster.

"Our focus with industry events like this is to capitalize on the opportunity to discuss innovative ideas with others in the industry in person and gain valuable feedback on how our products can best serve them. Continually providing technology that puts real estate professionals at the top of their game is why we exist," said zipLogix™ CEO Scott Strong.

Stop by and see the zipLogix™ team on Wednesday, May 16, and Thursday, May 17 at booth 1722 in Exhibit Hall A at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel, where visitors can take a test drive of new and existing products and have questions answered by the team.

To discuss the industry-leading technology solutions provided by zipLogix™, please contact the zipLogix™ sales team at 866-400-0261. For more information, visit www.ziplogix.com.

Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by and owned by REALTOR® Associations, working to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions. zipLogix™ is also the provider of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit, available to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ziplogix-to-exhibit-at-the-2018-realtors-trade-expo-may-16-17-at-the-marriott-wardman-park-hotels-exhibit-hall-a-300647768.html

SOURCE zipLogix

Related Links

http://www.ziplogix.com

