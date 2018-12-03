zipLogix™ to Host a Virtual Booth at the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association's First Ever Virtual Conference

FRASER, Mich., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- zipLogix™, the industry leader in transaction management software and creators of zipForm®, today announced it will be presenting at the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association's Virtual Conference Jan. 23-24, 2019, as well as hosting a virtual booth for attendees to visit.

The zipLogix™ team is excited to be part of this first-of-its-kind event for the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association. Attendees who visit the virtual booth will have access to business-enhancing product information including agent and broker versions of zipCRM®, real estate listing tool ListFlash® -- the fastest way to broadcast just-signed listings within brokerages and zipForm Record-Connect™ -- which offers more than 30 potential data fields and auto-populates information from the national public tax records database directly into zipForm® Plus documents. They'll also have access to information about essential software favorites zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, which are all part of the NAR Transaction Management Benefit.

"As leaders in transaction management technology for the real estate industry, we are looking forward to being part of this event and sharing our latest innovations with attendees," said zipLogix™ CEO Scott Strong. "It's exciting for us to play a role in how the industry continues to evolve. Being REALTOR®-owned affords us first-hand knowledge about what REALTORS® need, and we are continually developing new technologies that offer them optimal success."

Attendees, click here to view the zipLogix™ virtual booth Jan. 23 and 24. While attending the event, don't forget to join our live presentation Jan. 24 from 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

To discuss industry-leading technology solutions provided by zipLogix™, please contact the zipLogix™ sales team at 866-400-0261. For more information, visit www.ziplogix.com.

Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by and owned by REALTOR® Associations, working to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions. zipLogix™ is also the provider of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit, available to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.

