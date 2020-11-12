Ziply Fiber Launches New Business Portal using Globys Software Modules

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globys, whose mission is to revolutionize the digital experience for telecommunications carriers and their business customers, proudly announces the commercial launch of its business portal product for Ziply Fiber. Ziply is a recent entrant into the telecom space and started by acquiring the assets of Frontier Communications' Northwest operations. Ziply is based in Kirkland, Washington and serves customers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. It offers a wide range of products and services including business fiber, internet, voice, and network services for enterprise and business customers.

Ziply selected Globys in late 2019 to provide business customers with invoice reporting, analytics and payments as part of the Ziply business portal. The Globys out-of-the-box software modules were implemented in a SaaS deployment which took only four months from the time the project started to customer launch. This implementation covers all Ziply business customers and will give them the ability to easily view, consolidate, allocate, pay and reconcile their telecom invoices online.

By being able to access the right information online in a secure environment, business customers can quickly find what they need to pay their telecommunications expenses. Furthermore, the Globys products help Ziply avoid unnecessary billing-related calls to their call center, significantly reducing the costs to service their customers. It also makes it much easier for customers to do business with Ziply, especially during Covid-19 when there is an increased demand for these online digital services.

Mark Sten, EVP of Globys said "business customers now expect that their telecom company will provide them with highly robust digital engagement tools to make it easy to do business online. We see many other telecom providers seeking to transform their digital customer experience as part of a larger global trend. This is exciting for Globys, as we can commercialize our larger product portfolio to solve customer issues regarding e-commerce that make it easy to buy, manage and pay for any product and service offered by a carrier."

About Globys

Globys was founded in 2008 to help telecom service providers deliver a digital experience for their business customers. Today, our Globys B2B Portal Platform enables business customers of all sizes to securely transact with their providers, whether buying new products, managing existing services or paying their invoices.

With a strong global client base, including six of the seven top carriers in North America as customers, Globys has hundreds of thousands of companies interacting with our products every day. We are focused squarely on being a true partner to our clients, making it easy for them to deliver exceptional portal experiences at one-third of the time and cost of alternate solutions.

About Ziply Fiber

Ziply Fiber is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, and has major offices in Everett, Washington, Beaverton, Oregon, and Hayden, Idaho. Most of Ziply Fiber's executive team, which consists of former executives from AT&T, CenturyLink and Wave Broadband, either grew up in the Northwest or have spent the better part of 30 years living here. That local ownership and market familiarity is an essential part of the company mindset and culture.

