Ziply Fiber Signs On With Connected2Fiber For Data-Driven Sales Prospecting

BOSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, the Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announced today that Ziply Fiber, a fiber connectivity provider serving the Northwest states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana, has signed on to utilize Connected2Fiber's The Connected World platform. The solution will more efficiently and effectively help Ziply prospect new customers by leveraging the platform's location-based selling insights and automation.

Based in Kirkland, Washington, Ziply Fiber provides fiber-based internet services to more than one million homes and businesses across the Northwest United States. The company has recently deployed more than 4.5 million feet of new fiber and has committed $500 million towards upgrading and expanding its fast, secure, and reliable network. To help keep pace with this growth and streamline its processes, Ziply approached Connected2Fiber seeking ways to digitally transform its network selling capabilities.

In its initial engagement with Connected2Fiber, Ziply Fiber leveraged The Connected World platform to generate an inventory of its total addressable market of serviceable locations – from both an on-net and near-net perspective. The company provided Connected2Fiber with KMZ files, as well as existing building lists. The Connected World then identified more than 100,000 near-net opportunities in addition to serviceable lit buildings. Ziply Fiber tapped into the location-based insight within the platform to assess competitive density at each serviceable location. This competitive data was used to inform both wholesale and direct selling pricing decisions and helped Ziply adjust pricing levels to improve both win rates on deals and profit margins.

"Connected2Fiber was instrumental in our pursuit of leveraging data-driven insights to make more efficient and effective selling decisions," stated Chris Gellos, Vice President and General Manager of Commercial at Ziply Fiber. "We strive to be a technology-first company, focusing not only on how our products can provide an exceptional customer experience but also on how we can leverage technology to benefit our own go-to-market processes. With Connected2Fiber, we now have full visibility into our potential customer base and can optimize our pricing strategy for each opportunity."

Ziply Fiber's most recent engagement with Connected2Fiber expanded its use of the platform to gain a more comprehensive picture of its total addressable market, not only from a serviceability and competition perspective, but also from a demand perspective. Ziply's location-based sales prospecting efforts were then automated to surface the ideal types of selling opportunities - creating greater efficiencies and expediting the entire sales process.

"Ziply Fiber came to us with an open mind as to how technology could accelerate growth within their go-to-market operations," added Michael Collins, Vice President of Marketing at Connected2Fiber. "They have ambitious revenue targets and share in our belief that data and automation are necessary scaling elements to help them achieve their goals. We're thrilled to see their continual adoption of the platform and look forward to supporting them in each phase of their growth journey."

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal identification, account prioritization, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connected2fiber/ .



About Ziply Fiber

Ziply Fiber is local in the Northwest, headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, and has major offices in Everett, Washington; Beaverton, Oregon and Hayden, Idaho. Most of Ziply Fiber's executive team, which consists of former executives from AT&T, CenturyLink and Wave Broadband, either grew up in the Northwest or have spent the better part of 30 years living here. That local ownership and market familiarity is an important part of the company mindset and culture.

SOURCE Connected2Fiber