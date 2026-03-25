Zipments Launches Embedded Trade Tools to Power the Next Generation of Logistics Providers

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Cross-border trade has entered a new era of complexity. Rapid regulatory changes in the U.S. and Canada, shifting tariffs, evolving enforcement priorities, and new compliance programs are driving a surge in trade-related questions - while customers now expect instant digital answers.

Yet while large enterprises invest millions in custom portals and internal systems, most customs brokers, freight forwarders, carriers, and trucking companies are still relying on email, spreadsheets, and phone calls to manage growing customer demand.

The result is a widening gap between customer expectations and the tools most logistics providers have available - leaving many unable to keep up with the speed and complexity of modern cross-border trade.

To meet this new reality, Zipments has built a no-code ecosystem of cross-border trade tools that logistics providers can embed directly into their own websites.

The Zipments Widget Suite enables brokers, forwarders, carriers, and trucking companies to deliver instant answers to common trade questions - from classification support and duty estimates to real-time clearance status - without complex IT builds.

With a single line of HTML, providers can turn their websites into self-serve trade hubs, reducing repetitive service requests, increasing customer engagement, and converting traffic into qualified trade leads.

"Our customers told us the same thing again and again: trade is getting more complex, questions are increasing, and they don't have the tools to respond fast enough," said Elvis Cavalic, General Manager at Zipments. "The biggest players can invest heavily in technology. Most others can't. We built this suite so any broker, forwarder, or carrier can offer instant trade tools on their own website - no developers, no long projects - and finally keep up with the pace of change."

The suite allows logistics providers to embed professional-grade trade tools directly into their existing websites - with no IT build, integrations, or lengthy implementation projects. Embeddable widgets include Duty & Tax Calculation, HTS/HS Classification, PAPS & PARS Clearance Status Tracking (supporting 700+ connected brokers), USMCA/CUSMA Certificate generation, and CARM Financial Security applications. New tools are added each quarter, and all widgets are continuously updated with the latest U.S. and Canadian trade regulations and tariff changes — ensuring accurate, real-time answers.

Already in active use across North America, Zipments is powering embedded trade tools across more than 20 logistics providers, handling over 1.1 million customer trade inquiries in Q4 alone. All tools are mobile-first and fully responsive.

About Zipments: Recognized on the FreightWaves FreightTech 100 (2026) list, Zipments builds modern automation tools for cross-border trade across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2022 in Vancouver, BC, the platform supports over 11,000 user accounts and delivers tools that simplify compliance and modernize the logistics customer experience. More information at www.zipments.io.

SOURCE Zipments