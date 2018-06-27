Zipnosis Earns Surescripts® Certification to Strengthen Physician Workflows and Enhance Physician Experience

In the updated provider workflow, medication history information from Surescripts will display alongside patient-provided medication history. This will give prescribers access to critically important information on their patient's current and past medications from pharmacy benefit managers and community pharmacies, with the added assurance of patient-validated information.

"Ensuring the safety and efficacy of care delivered through the Zipnosis platform continues to be our highest priority," said Dr. Kevin Smith, Chief Medical Information Officer at Zipnosis. "Incorporating Surescripts medication history information as part of the provider workflow further enhances their ability to make clinically sound prescribing decisions and streamlines their experience with the platform."

In addition to the new Surescripts certification, the Zipnosis platform provides additional safety features, including medication interaction and allergy checking as well as prescribing precautions related to pregnancy and breastfeeding. This functionality helps providers to efficiently and safely prescribe medications based on the individual patient history information.

About Zipnosis

Zipnosis (www.zipnosis.com) offers health systems a leading virtual care platform that pairs traditional telemedicine with next-generation online virtual care tools to drive exceptional clinical quality, significant clinical efficiency and durable financial returns. A trusted innovator in the industry, Zipnosis pioneered online adaptive interview technology, which is built on a foundation of clinical best practice guidelines. This smart alternative to traditional telemedicine allows providers to diagnose and develop a treatment plan for patients in just two minutes. With Zipnosis' unique platform approach to virtual care, patients can be treated through the online adaptive interview, video and phone technology, real-time chat, or when appropriate, referred to in-person care via the platform's advanced routing capabilities. Based in Minneapolis, MN, Zipnosis helps health systems keep pace with the changing demands of healthcare consumers.

