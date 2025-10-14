Zippo Expands Beyond the Flame with American-Made Bit Safe Screwdriver Insert

The fan-favorite everyday carry tool returns with new features and rugged reliability, made proudly in the USA

BRADFORD, Pa., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zippo Manufacturing Company, the world-renowned maker of the iconic Zippo® windproof lighter, is once again applying its legendary craftsmanship to everyday carry with the new American-made Bit Safe Screwdriver Insert. The popular pocket-sized tool has been reengineered for modern utility and is the first accessory insert available to consumers preconfigured in a dedicated Zippo case.

Originally introduced as a handy accessory for Zippo cases, the Bit Safe Screwdriver Insert quickly became a consumer favorite by blending practical function with the unmistakable Zippo form that has defined the brand for decades. This refreshed, American-made edition builds on that legacy with thoughtful updates, rugged dependability and the same versatile performance Zippo fans have trusted for generations.

"Because the Bit Safe Screwdriver Insert is now proudly made in the USA, we're able to offer it in a variety of case options straight from our factory for the very first time," said Brent Tyler, vice president of global marketing for Zippo Manufacturing Company. "This expansion of both our accessory insert and non-flame product lines continues Zippo's American-made ethos while appealing to an even broader audience."

The updated Bit Safe Screwdriver Insert offers solid zinc construction, durable steel bits and integrated storage for its four onboard screwdriver heads: #1 Phillips, #2 Phillips, 1/4" slotted and T20 Torx. The insert is compatible with most 1/4" hex shank screwdriver bits, arrives in gift packaging and fits all standard-sized Zippo cases, excluding Slim® and 1935 Replica cases. And, just like the iconic windproof lighter, the Bit Safe Screwdriver Insert is backed by Zippo's famous lifetime guarantee: "it works, or we fix it free."

From tightening drawer pulls to adjusting fishing reels or setting up camp, the refreshed Bit Safe Screwdriver Insert is built for projects big and small. With American assembly and rugged construction, the insert strengthens Zippo's heritage of dependability while delivering everyday utility wherever life takes you.

The new Bit Safe Screwdriver Insert is priced at $19.95 with case configurations starting at $35.95 and will be available beginning Oct. 13, 2025 at zippo.com.

About Zippo

Zippo Manufacturing Company is the parent company of three local subsidiaries: Zippo, which was founded in 1932 by George G. Blaisdell in Bradford, Pennsylvania, where it has since manufactured over 650 million windproof lighters and maintains a diverse product line which is marketed in over 160 countries worldwide; Bradford-based W.R. Case and Sons Cutlery Company, a leading American manufacturer of well-crafted knives with a brand legacy which dates back to the late 1800s; and the Wellsville, NY-based Northern Lights Candles, a leading designer of luxury candles and artisan accessories. Zippo Manufacturing Company also owns trademarks to the Ronson, Ronsonol and Barber Street Candles brands. For more information, visit zippo.com.

