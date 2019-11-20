Zippo Launches Gaming Performance HeatBank With NRG Apex Legends Esports Stars

Top esports players, including NRG's Dizzy and Ace, know the need for warm, agile hands, and can often be seen live, on stage or streaming, using disposable hand warmers between matches. That's where Zippo comes in – with a rechargeable ergonomically designed hand warmer that can be used over and over again.

When it comes to heat, Zippo has over 80 years in the game. The performance peripheral provides up to nine hours of warmth, with six heat settings, guaranteed to last the distance of tense tournament finals. The Zippo HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer also doubles up as a portable charger, powering mobile devices like headsets and gaming controllers to ensure players are ready to celebrate their wins!

To celebrate Zippo's first gaming performance product, the brand is partnering with team NRG Apex Legends superstars Dizzy, Ace and Mohr to create a limited edition run of branded HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmers.

William Kolasa, Senior Director of Integrated Marketing Communications at Zippo, said: "Zippo has always created performance products that last the distance – from our original Zippo windproof lighters to our new HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer. It features up to 9 hours of heat and can power USB devices like headsets, controllers and phones, all essential to esports and gamers in general. We're really excited to be working with NRG teammates Dizzy, Ace and Mohr – three players at the top of their game – to launch the limited edition NRG x Zippo HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer. This is the first step in a bigger commitment to providing gamers with the ultimate accessories to power their play."

The limited edition NRG HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer is now available to buy via Dizzy, Ace and Mohr's Twitch channels – for example, https://www.twitch.tv/dizzy

The standard HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer, along with Zippo's full line of hand warmers, is now available via the Zippo website.

