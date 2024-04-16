ZIPPO LIGHTS UP 4/20 WITH HIGH-CLASS COLLECTION

The four-piece limited-edition collection features sophisticated lighter designs, aiming to elevate the cannabis holiday

BRADFORD, Pa., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zippo Manufacturing Company, the world-renowned maker of the iconic windproof lighter, is redefining 4/20 with the launch of its '20th of April Collection.' The high-design collection represents a departure from clichés surrounding the holiday, instead focusing on elevating the smoking ritual with sophisticated accessories designed to meet the discerning tastes of modern cannabis enthusiasts.

The '20th of April Collection' from Zippo elevates the 420 holiday with four meticulously crafted lighters in High Polish Brass, bringing sophisticated accessories to the modern cannabis enthusiast.

The '20th of April Collection' consists of four meticulously crafted lighters, each embodying Zippo's commitment to quality and innovation. Set on High Polish Brass models, the assortment features a range of designs, from playful, to abstract, to elegant. Each piece in the collection exudes sophistication and refinement, catering to the desires of cannabis consumers who value form as much as function.

"At Zippo, we understand that cannabis enthusiasts want accessories that reflect their personality and desire to live with confidence," says Lucas Johnson, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing at Zippo Manufacturing Company. "With the '20th of April Collection,' we want to embrace the spirit of the holiday but offer a range of lighters that combines practicality with premium quality. These are lighters you would be equally proud to use as to display on your coffee table or bookshelf."

Discover the collection with prices starting at $37.95 exclusively available at Zippo.com/20April.

About Zippo

One of the most recognized brands in the world, Zippo was founded in the fall of 1932 by George G. Blaisdell in Bradford, Pennsylvania, where it has manufactured over 600 million windproof lighters. With the exception of improvements to the flint wheel and modifications in case finishes, the product remains unchanged and is backed by the company's famous lifetime guarantee – "It works or we fix it free.™" Zippo's diverse product line includes lighters and accessories; butane candle lighters; and a robust line of heat and flame products for outdoor enthusiasts. Zippo markets in over 160 countries and owns Bradford-based W.R. Case and Sons Cutlery Company and the Wellsville, NY-based Northern Lights Candles as well as the trademarks to the Ronson, Ronsonol and Barber Street Candles brands.

SOURCE Zippo Manufacturing Company