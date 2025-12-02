Zippy Brands Inc.™ Signs Multi-Year Licensing Agreement with the NHLAA to Launch Wearable Collectibles Featuring Hockey's Greatest Players

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Zippy Brands Inc. is proud to announce it has signed a multi-year licensing agreement with the NHLAA (NHL Alumni Association) to produce ZippyBack™ wearable collectibles featuring retired NHL players. The partnership brings a new dimension to hockey fan engagement by allowing fans to proudly display iconic players' names, and numbers, on the back of any baseball-style cap.

The program will launch in early 2026, introducing the "6 Greatest Players Of All Times" (The GOAT Series) individually serialized ZippyBack inserts with Certificates of Authenticity.

"This partnership is a perfect fit," said Joel Matlin, Founder of Zippy Brands Inc. "The NHLAA represents the greatest names in hockey history, and ZippyBack gives fans a new wearable and collectible way to celebrate the players they grew up watching. We're excited to bring this program to life with Glenn Healy and his team to create something that will resonate with hockey fans across North America."

"The NHLAA is always looking for meaningful ways to connect our players with the fans who love them," said Glenn Healy, Executive Director of the NHLAA. "ZippyBack is a fresh and innovative platform that celebrates our historic players in a new way. We look forward to working with Joel and his team as this program rolls out."

About ZippyBack™

ZippyBack is a patent pending cap-accessory system designed to fit over the adjustment area of baseball-style caps. It transforms previously unused space into a personalized display zone approximately 1" x 2" in size. Interchangeable inserts printed and serialized—allow fans to show off player names and numbers.

With ZippyBack, fans can update their look instantly, collect new inserts, and celebrate the amazing players who shaped the game. The first NHLAA ZippyBack series will feature 6 of hockey's best ever players in the inaugural GOAT series, each with its own collector packaging and Certificate of Authenticity.

ZippyBack products will retail for under $20 (USD), making them an accessible collectible for sports fans of all ages.

About Zippy Brands Inc.

Zippy Brands Inc. Founded by Joel Matlin a Canadian entrepreneur best known as the founder and former CEO of AlarmForce, one of North America's largest home-security brands before its sale to BCE. Over a 40-year career, Matlin has built and scaled multiple companies in consumer products, applying his trademark mix of innovation, storytelling, and hands-on execution.

Zippy Brands Inc., created and owns the IP ZippyBack.com™ and ZippyBelts.com™, two patent-pending wearable-collectible platforms that bring personalization and fan identity into everyday apparel.

About the NHLAA

Established in 1999, the NHLAA is the official organization representing former National Hockey League players. Under the leadership of Executive Director, Glenn Healy, the NHLAA is dedicated to supporting its members through legacy programs, player assistance, charitable initiatives, and fan engagement.

With a mission of "Honoring the Past," the NHLAA works to preserve the history of the game while helping fans connect with the legends who shaped it. The NHLAA continues to expand its partnerships to bring innovative experiences and products to the hockey community.

SOURCE Zippy Brands Inc.