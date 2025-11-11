Zippy Shell, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Michael Duffy as Chief Financial Officer

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zippy Shell, Inc. and its subsidiary, 1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, leaders in the portable storage and moving industry, today announce the appointment of Michael W. (Mike) Duffy as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mike will succeed Mark Linville, who is retiring. Linville joined the company in 2019 and helped lead the business through consecutive years of record growth.

Mr. Duffy has more than twenty-five years of global financial and operational leadership experience. He joins Zippy Shell from Arcland Industries / Self Storage Plus where he served as CFO, overseeing finance, accounting, tax, treasury, and investor relations. Before joining Self Storage Plus, Mr. Duffy served over fifteen years at Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc., most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting and Risk Officer. During his Hilton tenure, Mr. Duffy supported the business in managing or leading all aspects of global accounting, reporting and risk management, including spin-off transactions of its owned real estate into a publicly traded REIT, Park Hotels & Resorts and its timeshare operations, Hilton Grand Vacations; supporting its $2 billion IPO; and its multi-billion debt refinancing initiatives.

Mr. Duffy started his career in the audit practice at KPMG where he spent eight years in various roles supporting the real estate, hospitality, homebuilding, and construction industries across fortune 500, mid-market, privately held clients with a particular focus on real estate investment trusts. Mr. Duffy holds an MBA from the Quantic School of Business and Technology and a BBA in Accounting from James Madison University.

"As we enter the next chapter of growth and prepare the company for REIT election, Mike brings a unique perspective, strong operational and REIT financial expertise, M&A, and a strategic mindset that align perfectly with our goals for Zippy Shell's next chapter. His leadership will be essential as we strengthen our foundation, drive growth, and unlock the full potential of our brand for customers and shareholders," said Mark Kuhns, CEO of Zippy Shell, Inc.

"Zippy Shell is an incredible company with strong organic growth opportunities along with attractive transformational strategic opportunities, a passionate team, and an unwavering focus on delivering performance and innovation to its customers and shareholders," said Duffy. "With the receipt of its recent IRS Private Letter Ruling supporting a near-term REIT conversion, Zippy Shell is poised to unlock unprecedented shareholder value, and I am honored to be joining at such a significant time in its growth cycle."

About Zippy Shell

Zippy Shell is one of the fastest growing moving and storage companies in the U.S. With many locations nationwide, Zippy Shell provides a complete suite of services from self-pack and storage to cross-country moving. In 2018, Zippy Shell merged with 1-800-PACK-RAT, a leader in moving and storage solutions headquartered in Wake Forest, NC. Zippy Shell is made up of a strong team and board members who have established themselves as leaders in the moving and storage industries. For more information, visit www.zippyshell.com.

About 1-800-PACK-RAT

1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, is the portable storage and moving company that makes moving and storage simple. With numerous storage facilities across the USA and a growing network of containers and trucks, they can get you anywhere you need to go. 1-800-PACK-RAT has a strong history of growth year after year. Each year welcomes new market locations, increased assets, and new technologies to make storage and moving easier for their customers! The company also has several divisions, each with its own focus and expertise. For more information, visit www.1800packrat.com.

