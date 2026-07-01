Zippytops Introduces a Shoulder-Friendly Activewear Solution

Designed for Workouts, Recovery and Everyday Movement

Made in the USA and designed with accessibility in mind, the brand redefines activewear with a discreet front-zip performance top.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zippytops, a woman-owned, Made-in-America activewear brand, announces the launch of its signature performance top designed to support women of all abilities, including those recovering from shoulder injuries, surgery or with limited mobility. Featuring a full front zipper for effortless removal, built-in bust support and a sleek, non-bulky silhouette, Zippytops transitions seamlessly from workouts to everyday wear.

Model wearing Zippytops tank top in color "blue."

Zippytops is engineered for a wide range of needs and lifestyles, including athletes, active professionals and postpartum and breastfeeding mothers. Its versatile design makes it suitable for the gym, yoga, dance, pickleball, walking and everyday errands.

Inspired by founder Andrea Reese's shoulder injury, Zippytops addresses the often-overlooked challenge of dressing in traditional athletic wear during recovery or when mobility is limited. The top combines accessible design with the modern look and performance of premium activewear.

"Zippytops makes activewear easy to put on for everyone," said Reese. "It was designed to help women move freely and confidently, especially when traditional athletic wear makes dressing difficult. As a women-owned brand, we know that comfort, accessibility and style are essential—not optional. Every design decision is intentional, and every zipper, seam and fabric choice is made with purpose."

Designed to move with the wearer's lifestyle and deliver all-day comfort, Zippytops is crafted from buttery-soft performance fabric that provides smooth coverage through the midsection. It eliminates the inconvenience of overhead dressing, which helps those with shoulder mobility concerns.

Priced at $64, Zippytops are available in black blue and white, in sizes XS–XL. The fabric composition is 75% nylon and 25% spandex, offering a balance of stretch, support and breathability.

Zippytops is proudly Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified, reinforcing its commitment to women-led innovation and entrepreneurship.

For more information, visit www.zippytops.com.

About Zippytops:

Founded by Andrea Reese, Zippytops is a woman-owned, made-in-America activewear brand created at the intersection of performance and accessibility. Inspired by her own shoulder injury, Reese developed stylish workout tops with a discreet, full-length front zipper for effortless on-and-off wear. WBENC-certified, Zippytops empowers women to move comfortably and confidently. Follow them on Instagram @Zippytopsllc.

SOURCE Zippytops