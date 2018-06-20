ZipRecruiter Announces Winners Of Fourth Annual Small Business Awards

ZipRecruiter reviewed submissions from small businesses hailing from a variety of industries, including tourism, finance, and food services. One winning company was chosen in each of three categories and awarded a free year of ZipRecruiter, allowing them to quickly connect with highly relevant candidates:

PinPoint Solutions (Greenville, S.C.) Winner, Growth & Success

Submission criteria: Experienced over 5% growth, is consistently profitable, and has grown workforce in the past year.

Assessment: Since its inception in 2006, the company has more than quadrupled its headcount and evolved from a contingency recruiting team into a full-service HR solutions firm, all while maintaining its close-knit, engaged office culture.

G&C Plumbing and Heating (Franklin, Mass.) Winner, Delighting Customers

Submission criteria: Positive engagement on social media, Yelp page is full of positive reviews, and goes above & beyond to satisfy customers.

Assessment: From educating customers on their plumbing systems to helping with small jobs outside of their scope of work (like tightening a loose handle on a bathroom vanity or bringing the newspaper to the front door), the team at G&C Plumbing and Heating is dedicated to consistently providing customers with quality experiences.



Solstice (Homer, N.Y.): Winner, ZipRecruiter Founders Award for Tech Innovation

Submission criteria: Launched a great new product in the past year, solves business problems using tech, and uses innovation to help business.

Assessment: Solstice works to make solar energy accessible to every American through community solar projects, which reduce CO2 emissions and provide local residents with clean, renewable, and cost efficient energy.

"SMBs are the cornerstone of our economy, accounting for 80% of job openings across roles, industries, and wages, and offer exceptional opportunities and career prospects for job seekers," said Ian Siegel, CEO and co-founder of ZipRecruiter. "Our goal from day one has been to make it easier for SMBs to find the right talent and grow. PinPoint Solutions, G&C Plumbing and Heating, and Solstice represent some of the best in small business success and excellence."

Using industry-leading matching technology, ZipRecruiter simplifies the hiring process for both employers and job seekers by virtually eliminating the elements of browsing, searching, and waiting for the right job candidate or job opportunity. ZipRecruiter helps companies of all sizes find the best talent for their unique needs, so they can stay focused on growing their business.

