ZipRecruiter Moves To New Los Angeles Headquarters To Support Rapid Growth

Each month, over ten thousand businesses join ZipRecruiter to find quality candidates among the millions of job seekers using the platform. To meet increasing demand and maintain the level of quality and innovation customers and job seekers expect, the ZipRecruiter team has continued to grow significantly, year after year. In the past 18 months alone, the company also relocated to larger office spaces in its two other major operation centers: Tempe, Arizona, and Tel Aviv, Israel.

"We founded ZipRecruiter to fix a pain point we experienced as time-strapped entrepreneurs. Today, we're facilitating millions of connections between employers and job seekers with machine learning, carving out a smarter way to hire and get hired," said Ian Siegel, co-founder and CEO of ZipRecruiter. "With this new space, we've created a forward-thinking environment that encourages collaboration, innovation, and balance, with lots of room to grow. It's a transformational time for the company, and we're building momentum into the next phase of ZipRecruiter's history."

To bring its new office to life, ZipRecruiter worked with acclaimed interior design and architectural firm SAA, whose past clients include A&E Networks, the LA Kings, and GE Capital. The space features open-concept workspaces with electric standing desks for every employee, a recreational floor with a game room, rooftop deck, and wellness areas for activities like yoga, and a communal dining and gathering space.

Previously split in two Santa Monica-based offices, ZipRecruiter's Los Angeles headquarters now operates under one roof at 604 Arizona Avenue. Past tenants include Google and ROC, a commercial real estate company now based in neighboring Newport Beach.

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter is a leading online employment marketplace. Powered by AI-driven smart matching technology, ZipRecruiter actively connects millions of businesses and job seekers through innovative mobile, web, and email services, as well as partnerships with the best job boards on the web. ZipRecruiter is the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android. Founded in 2010, Santa Monica-based ZipRecruiter has nearly 1000 employees in two states and three countries. Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com/blog.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ziprecruiter-moves-to-new-los-angeles-headquarters-to-support-rapid-growth-300665236.html

SOURCE ZipRecruiter

Related Links

http://www.ziprecruiter.com

