ZipRecruiter Ranks the 10 Hottest Job Markets for 2020

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment marketplace ZipRecruiter® ( www.ziprecruiter.com ) released its annual roundup of the 10 Hottest Job Markets for 2020. According to the report, smaller Midwest and Northeast markets are now top economic powerhouses like San Francisco, CA, and New York, NY, in terms of overall labor market strength. Fargo, ND, took the top slot for 2020 by outperforming on job growth and the average ratio of job openings per job seeker.

"Lower costs of living combined with more remote work options are making smaller cities incredibly attractive to tech and healthcare talent," said ZipRecruiter co-founder and CEO Ian Siegel. "This is especially true for 2019 college graduates who are looking for a high quality of life and exciting career opportunities as they enter the workforce."

ZipRecruiter's 10 Hottest Job Markets in 2020*

Fargo, ND Boston, MA Sioux Falls, SD Providence, RI Portland, ME San Francisco, CA Washington, DC Philadelphia, PA Bismarck, ND New York, NY

*Methodology: Using data from its employment marketplace, ZipRecruiter ranked metropolitan areas with more than 100,000 inhabitants based on job market size, job market growth, median annual wage, and the average number of job openings per job seeker. ZipRecruiter then averaged the percentile rankings to compare overall job market hotness on a 100-point scale.

