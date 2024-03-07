Ziprent Surpasses 3,000 Units Nationwide

Now Delivering Unparalleled Automation in Property Management Across 11 States

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziprent today announced that it has surpassed 3,000 units under management through organic growth within just four years. This comes as the company expands its operations to Florida and now has a licensed presence across 11 states – reflecting the company's commitment to offering unparalleled property management services across the country.

Ziprent's near-total automation of the application processing system has processed over 33,000 applications and signed more than 5,400 leases to date, leveraging technology to verify applicant data and income in real-time. This has significantly reduced leasing times for both property owners and tenants, ensuring a seamless and efficient rental experience.

Arvand Sabetian, Founder and CEO of Ziprent, said, "Reaching 3,000 managed units and expanding into Florida aren't just milestones; they demonstrate our commitment to simplifying property management through technology. They reflect our dedication to providing the most efficient management experience and integrating cutting-edge automation with unparalleled customer service."

"Ziprent is always easy to work with," said Martin Baskind, a Ziprent customer. "They have managed my property for me for the last four years. They are great communicators, their fees are minimal, and the technology works seamlessly – but most importantly, my tenants are happy!"

Nick Bokaie, Co-Founder and COO of Ziprent, added, "Our nearly 100% automated application processing system is changing the way the property management industry operates. It allows us to offer faster, more reliable services to our customers, setting a new standard for efficiency and convenience in renting."

Ziprent is simplifying property management. By focusing on efficiency through automation, the company aims to provide an unmatched property management experience for both tenants and homeowners. Through the perfect integration of technology and personalized customer service, Ziprent ensures the highest level of property monetization, maintenance, and utilization at the lowest cost possible.

