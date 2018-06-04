Zips Car Wash Moves Into Missouri and Illinois

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zips Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com) expands its territory with the acquisition of Rain Tunnel Express Car Wash. This growth allows Zips to serve customers, for the first time, in Missouri and Illinois. The acquisition of Rain Tunnel's seven stores took place on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, and those sites are now operating as Zips Car Wash locations.

"We are so excited to be serving customers in Missouri and Illinois and we are thankful to welcome the Rain Tunnel Express team into the Zips Family," said Jon Gray, Executive Vice President, Zips Car Wash. "We look forward to meeting our new customers, becoming familiar with local, community organizations and supporting schools and their programs in these new areas," he added.

Zips' newest locations include:

10215 Watson Road, St. Louis, MO

12864 Tesson Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO

11355 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO

1601 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL

4192 Hwy 162, Pontoon Beach, IL

12 Junction Drive West, Glen Carbon, IL

1511 Niedringhaus Avenue, Granite City , IL

"We are planning to expand even more in 2018 and in this part of the country, with the ultimate goal of truly changing the culture of car washing," said Gray. "Our goal each day is to become a leader in our industry because of the service and value we provide to our customers through our Unlimited Wash Club program and other community-focused initiatives."

With this acquisition, Zips Car Wash now operates 132 locations in 14 states.

