ZIPS Features Joel Williams, Memphis Tigers Defensive Back, in "Car Wash Convos™"

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) unveiled its latest episode of "Car Wash Convos™" today featuring Joel Williams, University of Memphis Defensive Back. This is the first of four episodes to feature Memphis Tiger student-athletes and highlights Joel's life off the field. Topics of discussion as he rides through his local ZIPS include where he gets his athletic drive, his gumbo preferences, and how he's settling into life in Memphis. "Car Wash Convos™" is ZIPS video interview-based approach to name, image, and likeness (NIL) and in this episode Joel rides shotgun to his host, Sydney Neely, Memphis Tigers In-Arena Host.

In this episode of "Car Wash Convos™" Joel Williams joins host Sydney Neely in the ZIPS Car Wash tunnel – They’re talking Louisiana slang, dream cars, how Joel makes his gumbo, and much more!
Joel Williams is the first student-athlete from the University of Memphis to be featured in "Car Wash Convos™".
"Joel's laidback personality, family-oriented mindset, and his academic accomplishments make him a great fit to represent our brand in Season 2 of 'Car Wash Convos™'," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "We expanded our school partnerships this year to include the University of Memphis and we are honored to be able to invest locally in student-athletes and a team that so many of our customers know and love," she added.

Joel was a four-star recruit out of high school and played two seasons at the University of Kentucky before becoming a Memphis Tiger. In the 2022 season, he appeared in 9 games and had a hand in leading the Tigers to victory in the 2022 SERVEPRO First Responder Bowl.

"Partnering with ZIPS Car Wash in 'Car Wash Convos™' is a dream come true for me. It's an awesome way to share what it means to be a Memphis Tiger, both on and off the field. I can't wait to connect with our fans through this series," said Joel Williams.

ZIPS student-athlete roster of 22 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 2 was secured through a collaboration between LEARFIELD – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities' athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse. "Car Wash Convos™" was created in partnership and produced by LEARFIELD Studios. Season 1 of "Car Wash Convos™" resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

Tiger fans win big every week through ZIPS' University of Memphis sponsorship with Tigers $10 Tuesdays at participating ZIPS locations. Customers can receive a weekly discount with wash code 2023 every Tuesday for a $10 Pro Wash at any participating ZIPS Car Wash in Memphis.

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry.  ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day.  The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com.

LEARFIELD is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, LEARFIELD owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, LEARFIELD's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, LEARFIELD enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

