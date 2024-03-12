ZIPS Features Razorback® Gymnast Jensen Scalzo in "Car Wash Convos™"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) released another episode today in its video interview-based approach to NIL, "Car Wash Convos™", featuring University of Arkansas Razorbacks' senior gymnast Jensen Scalzo. Jensen is the first female student-athlete representing the University of Arkansas for Season 2 of "Car Wash Convos™" and is interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash in Fayetteville about her nicknames, pre-meet superstitions, her love for photography and more with Host Taliyah Brooks, University of Arkansas alumni and track & field star for the Razorbacks.

Find out what pre-game superstition she overcame in college and what made Arkansas stand out to Jensen during the recruitment process, all in this episode of ZIPS Car Wash Convos™. Stay tuned this season for more great interviews with an impressive lineup of Arkansas student-athletes.

"Shout out to ZIPS for featuring female student-athletes in Car Wash Convos – it was really fun to be a part of this unique series and to represent my team and my school," said Jensen Scalzo.

A senior from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Jensen has appeared in every bar lineup of Arkansas' nine meets in 2024 and has earned top three finishes in two. This season the Gymbacks have earned their two highest scores in program history, the best a 197.650 at Missouri on March 3.

"Highlighting student-athletes representing Olympic sports in our video series has been a driving force for student-athlete selection for each season of our series," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "We feel Car Wash Convos™ is a very unique approach to putting the spotlight on less recognized but highly accomplished sports teams and we'll continue to push this initiative in Season 3 of our series next year," she added.

Car Wash Convos™ will feature two additional student-athletes from the University of Arkansas this academic year with a combined roster of 22 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 2. ZIPS' student-athlete roster was secured through a collaboration between Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities' athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse. Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

