ZipWall® Introduces the SideBridge™ Wall Mount

The ZipWall SideBridge comes in a standard size perfect for most jobs, and a long version designed to provide more clearance room around obstructions like baseboard radiators and crown moldings. To form a tight seal, this new wall mount simply snaps onto a FoamRail Span and holds it against the ZipWall pole closest to the wall, creating a seal up to eight feet.

To Tape or Not to Tape? That is the Question.

Contractors should ask themselves how much time they spend on taping dust barriers. Tape may initially seem like a convenient solution as everyone has it, but costs quickly add up considering the amount of time required to apply tape and the time it takes to repair damaged surfaces once the job is finished. The reusable ZipWall FoamRail Span is a smart alternative. It literally takes a few seconds to set up and it does not damage surfaces. No ladders are required, and it stays in place!

"We are excited to introduce to the ZipWall Dust Barrier System yet another product that saves contractors time," said Jeff Whittemore, founder and CEO of ZipWall. "This small connector delivers huge time savings. Unlike tape, the SideBridge is quick and easy to use, and provides efficient and effective dust protection in both residential and commercial settings."

Key features of the the ZipWall SideBridge wall mount:

Designed to work with the ZipWall FoamRail Span to seal up to 8 feet along a wall

Works around obstacles like baseboard radiators and crown molding

Quick and easy to use

Can be used with negative or positive air

Reusable

Works with plastic sheeting or ZipFast™ Reusable Barrier Panels

The ZipWall® Dust Barrier System can be set up in just a few minutes without ladders, tape or damage. Using twist-locking spring-loaded poles, a dust barrier can be built as wide as needed and up to 20 feet high. The ZipWall Dust Barrier system includes several accessories that can be used to create doors in the barrier, seal off doorways, form tight seals at the ceiling, floor, and walls, and prevent the tracking of dust out of the work area. Barriers can be built using plastic sheeting or ZipFast reusable barrier panels. ZipWall barriers are ideal for commercial and residential contractors and facility managers doing renovation, remodeling, restoration, remediation, abatement, demolition, concrete work, sanding, and more.

For more information, visit zipwall.com/sidebridge. To find more information about other ZipWall products visit zipwall.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zipwall-introduces-the-sidebridge-wall-mount-300631953.html

SOURCE ZipWall

Related Links

http://zipwall.com

