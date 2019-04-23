ZipWall® Span™ Kit Seals a Dust Barrier on All Sides in Minutes

ARLINGTON, Mass., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZipWall® today introduced the new ZipWall Span™ Kit. The Span Kit contains everything remodeling and restoration professionals need to seal a barrier up to 16 feet wide along the ceiling, walls and floor, or a barrier up to 32 feet wide along the ceiling and walls. Available exclusively on zipwall.com , the Span Kit includes six FoamRail™ Span Adjustable Tapeless Seals, one SideBridge™ Wall Mount 4-Pack, Floor Adaptors for every size ZipWall pole, four Crown Molding Adaptors and a carry bag. The Span Kit is part of the ZipWall Dust Barrier System and works with all ZipWall poles (not included).

Sealing a barrier with the Span Kit is faster, easier, and safer than using tape. The kit takes minutes to set up and does not require ladders to assemble. It is reusable and leaves no damage. And unlike tape which is prone to peeling off, the Span Kit maintains the integrity of the seal.

Barrier integrity is critical for restoration professionals and for remodeling in sensitive spaces like healthcare facilities, schools, restaurants, hotels, and any other buildings that remain occupied during interior construction. OSHA's recent construction industry silica regulations have raised more awareness to the harmful health effects of silica dust, prompting contractors and remodeling companies to take additional dust control measures.

Residential remodeling is a competitive industry, and careful dust control is a differentiating practice, often leading to better customer reviews and increased new business referrals. Roy Wood, owner of high-end remodeling company Woodway Renovations in Arlington, MA, uses ZipWall barriers on every job. "The FoamRail Span is my insurance!" he says. "Back when I was using tape, I was constantly worried about it peeling off, letting dust into my client's home. But with the Span, I sleep well at night knowing my barrier is intact."

"The ZipWall Span Kit is designed to take the guesswork out of sealing a dust barrier," said Jeff Whittemore founder and CEO of ZipWall. "The kit contains all the necessary components contractors need to create a tight seal in minutes - even around obstacles such as base radiators and crown molding - and doesn't require ladders or tape."

