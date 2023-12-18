Zircon Corporation Appoints Bob Shortt as President of Global Sales and Marketing to Drive International Growth

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zircon Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZRCN Inc. (ZRCN), today announced the appointment of Bob Shortt as President of Global Sales and Marketing. Shortt will play a key role in driving the global growth of Zircon's electronic hand-tools business and the application of ZRCN's proprietary sensor-based technology to an expanded mix of applications and global markets spanning commercial building, government infrastructure, and building information modeling.

Zircon logo (PRNewsfoto/Zircon)
"We welcome Bob to our senior team as we drive the global growth of our hand-tools business and also introduce advanced data-driven technical solutions for a broader range of specialized applications," said John Stauss, Chief Executive Officer of ZRCN. "By leveraging our extensive IP portfolio and expertise, and by expanding strategic partnerships in adjacent markets, we'll introduce new products across the areas of safety, efficiency, infrastructure data analysis and regulatory measurement and reporting."

"ZRCN's vision and focus on driving the performance of its core business and leveraging its proprietary technology to develop new solutions is well backed by the company's IP portfolio and integrated manufacturing, distribution, and technology model," said Bob Shortt. "The potential for expansion into new markets is immense and I am honored to be a part of the team that will drive Zircon's growth globally."

Leveraging his extensive global experience with both private and public companies, Shortt has consistently capitalized on emerging market trends, scaled global operations, and expanded distribution networks and product placement while building enterprise value. His track record of success in the design and execution of comprehensive go-to-market strategies has yielded significant sales volume and expanded market share for multiple, high performance consumer products. Shortt's list of achievements includes having led Pelican Products, Inc.'s largest product launch while serving as President of Consumer Products and having expanded Targus Inc's global markets, which included securing an exclusive OEM global supply relationship with Dell. Earlier in his career, he held senior management positions at Waterpik Technologies, CSK Auto Corporation, and Black & Decker Corporation.

About ZRCN Inc.
ZRCN is the parent company of Zircon Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary.

Zircon Corporation is a leading developer of innovative, electronic hand-tools utilizing the company's proprietary sensor-based semiconductor technology. A Silicon Valley-based company established and operating in Northern California since 1977, Zircon is the manufacturer of the original StudSensor™ stud finder, under the Zircon brand. Zircon® StudSensor™ stud finders, MultiScanner™ wall scanners, MetalliScanner® metal detectors, and electronic scanning, water detection, and leveling tools can be found worldwide throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. For more information, visit https://www.zircon.com.

