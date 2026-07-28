ZIRCON CORPORATION APPOINTS JACKIE ZOU AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Seasoned technology executive brings cross-functional leadership across technology-driven organizations

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zircon Corporation, a Silicon Valley–based innovator of handheld electronic tools and a global leader in stud finder technology, today announced Jackie Zou as Chief Operating Officer.

Zou will oversee global operations and partner with the leadership team to support the company's accelerated growth and operational excellence.

"Jackie brings deep operational and strategic leadership experience across technology companies," said John Stauss, Chief Executive Officer of Zircon Corporation. "Her ability to scale operations and drive cross-functional alignment will support our focus on delivering long term value to customers."

Zou brings over two decades of experience in supply chain, strategic finance, and business management. Most recently, she served as Vice President at Myriad Genetics, a publicly listed biotechnology company, where she collaborated with partners and suppliers, led acquisitions of companies and technologies, developed operational strategies, and supported new product launches.

Previously, Zou held roles in operations, strategy, and finance at Western Digital, Hitachi Global Storage Technologies, Marvell Semiconductor, and IBM, contributing to the development of technology-driven product companies in Silicon Valley.

"I'm excited to join Zircon, a company with a strong foundation and respected brand," said Zou. "I look forward to contributing to its continued focus on quality, precision, and innovation."

Zou holds an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Economics from Stanford University.

About Zircon Corporation

Zircon Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZRCN Inc., is a global manufacturer and seller of electronic hand tools, including stud finders, metal detectors, electrical scanners, water detectors, and other innovative electronic tools. Zircon has been a technology leader in its field since its inception, leveraging over 80 global patents and registered designs based on sensor and semiconductor-based technologies. In 2025, the company celebrated its 50th anniversary, marking a legacy of industry innovation and a commitment to quality for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit zircon.com.

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SOURCE Zircon Corporation