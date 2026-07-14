Zircon Launches StudScout™: First Magnetic Stud Finder with Integrated Marker and Rotating Level

All-in-One Tool Makes Projects Even Easier to Complete.

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zircon Corporation, a Silicon Valley trailblazer celebrating more than 50 years of innovation in electronic hand tools unveiled first-of-its-kind StudScout™ magnetic stud finder. The StudScout™ introduces an integrated marker, rotating bubble level, and wrist lanyard ensuring this pocket-sized powerhouse is ready to help with picture hanging, shelf mounting, TV installations, and more.

Zircon StudScout Magnetic Stud Finder

Compact, and battery-free, StudScout™ can help find the location of studs without any calibration required by locating the row of magnetic nail heads or screws securing drywall to the studs with its powerful rare earth magnet.

Key features include:

Triple Functionality – Detect nails or screws, mark location, and level at any angle.





Detect nails or screws, mark location, and level at any angle. No fuss setup – No battery required–just grab and go.





– No battery required–just grab and go. Super-strong magnet – Locks onto magnetic fasteners anchored to studs.





– Locks onto magnetic fasteners anchored to studs. Easy-Mark button – Mark the location with one quick press.





– Mark the location with one quick press. Rotating bubble level – Helps align your projects.





– Helps align your projects. Wrist lanyard – Keeps StudScout™ handy while working.

"Zircon pioneered the stud finder category with the world's first consumer electronic StudSensor™ stud finder in 1980, and we're redefining the market again with the StudScout™ magnetic stud finder," said Bob Shortt, President, Global Sales and Marketing of Zircon Corporation. "As the first to combine an integrated marker and a rotating level, its unique and differentiated feature set represents our ongoing commitment to provide value at all price points."

With the Zircon® StudScout™ magnetic stud finder DIY enthusiasts, weekend warriors, and even seasoned pros can find, level, and mark their studs with one tool and finish their projects with ease.

The Zircon® StudScout™ is available for $12.99 MSRP online now at Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart, and Zircon.com. Two pack configurations are also available for $25.98.

About Zircon

Zircon Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZRCN Inc., is a global manufacturer and seller of electronic hand tools, including stud finders, metal detectors, electrical scanners, water detectors, and more. Zircon has been a technology leader in its field since its inception, leveraging over 80 global patents and registered designs based on sensor and semiconductor technologies. In 2025, the company celebrated its 50th anniversary, marking a legacy of industry innovation and a commitment to quality for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit zircon.com.

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SOURCE Zircon Corporation