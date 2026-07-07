ZIRCON APPLIES 50 YEARS OF SENSOR EXPERTISE TO INTRODUCE NEW LEAK ALERT 360™ SMART HOME WATER DETECTION SYSTEM

Dedicated Smart Home System Helps Homeowners, Landlords and Property Managers Monitor and Mitigate Costly Water Damage

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zircon Corporation, a Silicon Valley-based technology company specializing in advanced sensor technologies that solve common problems for homeowners and professionals, today announced the release of the Leak Alert 360™ Smart Home Water Detection System. These advanced detection devices can help homeowners and property managers discover water leaks before they cause significant and costly damage.

Zircon Leak Alert 360 Smart Home Water Detection

According to the Insurance Information Institute (www.iii.org/fact-statistic/facts-statistics-homeowners-and-renters-insurance), water damage and freezing account for nearly 24% of all homeowners' insurance claims, with the average claim costing $11,098. Water damage ranks as the second most common homeowners' insurance claim, with one in 50 homes filing a claim yearly. In the United States, water leaks in homes waste nearly 1 trillion gallons of water annually according to the Environmental Protection Agency (www.epa.gov/watersense/fix-leak-week).

Zircon water detectors build on the company's 50-year legacy of electronic tool innovation. Since introducing the world's first electronic stud finder in 1980, Zircon has developed over 80 global patents and Registered Designs. It continues to apply its sensor-based technology expertise to solve practical household problems.

Zircon Leak Alert™ water detectors detect even the smallest amount of water or moisture. The Leak Alert 360™ Smart Home Water Detection system uses precise detection capabilities to sense water and alert users of the location immediately, making it an essential tool anywhere there's such concern. The Leak Alert 360™ provides proactive monitoring, simple setup, remote notifications and controls, and Zircon's proven sensor accuracy honed over five decades of expertise.

"'A Higher Form of Tools' isn't just our motto — it's our promise," said John Stauss, Zircon CEO. "For 50 years, we've provided tools people can count on, and the Leak Alert 360™ water detection system advances that legacy forward. Proprietary sensor technology combined with intuitive design delivers premium protection with effortless reliability. For generations, Zircon has earned the trust of homeowners and property managers to protect what matters."

The Leak Alert 360™ requires no professional installation and utilizes an intuitive app for remote control and monitoring of the system.

Key features include:

24/7 remote monitoring

Real-time instant alerts

Detailed reports

Customizable settings

Multi-user notifications

Secure cloud connectivity

An expandable network supporting up to 32 sensors per charging hub with integrated alarm

Rechargeable sensors

A two-year limited warranty

The system provides reliable coverage for individual or multiple small or large properties, multi-unit buildings, and commercial facilities and includes built-in battery backup for uninterrupted protection. The system may also qualify for rebates or incentives from insurance companies, municipalities, and utility providers.

Leak Alert 360™ Smart Home Water Detection System offers two expandable kits:

Five Sensor Kit (charging station with integrated alarm, stand-alone alarm and five sensors)

Two Sensor Kit (charging station with integrated alarm, and two sensors)

Expansion options:

Additional charging station and alarm

Five sensor expansion kit

Two sensor expansion kit

Leak Alert 360™ supports up to eight hubs on a single Wi-Fi network and features precise location mapping, allowing users to quickly identify exactly where each sensor is placed. Every system includes a complimentary one-year Basic Plan with 24/7 remote monitoring for up to eight sensors and two hubs, delivering immediate, always-on protection right out of the box. After the first year, homeowners can continue coverage with affordable subscription plans starting at just $9.99 per year. The opening retail price is $129.99 for the Zircon Leak Alert 360™ Smart Home Water Detection Kit with 2 sensors. The Zircon Leak Alert 360™ app (IOS version) is available on Zircon.com and in the IOS app store. Android support is expected to be available in North America by the end of the year.

For more information about Zircon and its complete line of electronic tools, visit www.zircon.com.

About Zircon

Zircon Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZRCN Inc., is a global manufacturer and seller of electronic hand tools, including stud finders, metal detectors, electrical scanners, water detectors, and other innovative electronic tools. Zircon has been a technology leader in its field since its inception, leveraging over 80 global patents and registered designs based on sensor and semiconductor-based technologies. In 2025, the company celebrated its 50th anniversary, marking a legacy of industry innovation and a commitment to quality for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit zircon.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Lim

Chief Marketing Officer, Zircon Corporation

[email protected]

Sources: Insurance Information Institute (www.iii.org/fact-statistic/facts-statistics-homeowners-and-renters-insurance), Environmental Protection Agency (www.epa.gov/watersense/fix-leak-week)

SOURCE Zircon Corporation