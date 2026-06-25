Zircon Launches New Zircon.com to Deliver a Faster, Smarter Experience for DIYers and Pros

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zircon Corporation, a global leader in stud finding and scanning technology, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, created to provide customers with a faster, more intuitive way to explore its innovative tools and solutions. The updated platform reflects Zircon's ongoing commitment to making advanced sensing technology more accessible to professionals and DIY users alike.

The new Zircon.com delivers a streamlined, mobile-first experience powered by Shopify, with faster load times, improved navigation, and more intuitive product discovery. Visitors can explore Zircon's full range of stud finders, wall scanners, electrical tools, metal detectors, and smart water detection solutions.

Enhanced product pages provide clear specifications, side by side comparisons, and research where to buy to make informed purchasing decisions.

Key features of the new Zircon.com include:

Simplified navigation and improved on-site search for faster product discovery

Mobile-first design optimized for seamless browsing across devices

Expanded product detail pages with features, specs, and comparison tools

Integrated customer ratings and reviews

Direct-to-consumer purchasing alongside retailer purchase options

Integrated store locator to quickly connect customers with nearby retailers

Faster, more reliable shipping with most direct orders delivered in 2-3 business days

Streamlined checkout with Shop Pay and flexible payment options

Updated how-to content, refreshed instructional content, and support materials

Easier access to product registration, retailer information, and support

Self-service order tracking and returns for faster, more convenient post-purchase support

"At Zircon, we focus on removing guesswork so our customers can get the job done right the first time," said Bob Shortt, Global President of Sales and Marketing at Zircon. "The new Zircon.com is designed to guide users from product selection to project completion with clear information, helpful tools, and support at any point in their journey when they need it."

The website relaunch reflects Zircon's ongoing investment in digital innovation and optimizing the customer experience. By connecting product education, purchasing, and support in one place, Zircon.com serves as a central resource for homeowners, contractors, and retail partners.

Founded in 1975, Zircon has spent more than five decades developing precision tools that help people build, improve, and protect their homes. Zircon products are available for purchase directly on Zircon.com, as well as through major home improvement retailers and online marketplaces worldwide.

Explore the new experience at Zircon.com.

About Zircon

Zircon Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZRCN Inc., is a global manufacturer and seller of electronic hand-tools, including stud finders, metal detectors, electrical scanners, water detectors, and more. Zircon has been a technology leader in its field since its inception, leveraging over 80 global patents and registered designs based on sensor and semiconductor-based technologies. In 2025, the company celebrated its 50th anniversary, marking a legacy of industry innovation and a commitment to quality for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit zircon.com.

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SOURCE Zircon Corporation