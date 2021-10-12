Zircon Unveils the SuperScan® Wx Series of Advanced Wall Scanners at the 2021 National Hardware Show

Attendees will experience a hands-on opportunity to assess Zircon's next generation of wall scanning technology. The SuperScan® Wx series of advanced wall scanners featuring revolutionary Target Control® (TC™) technology locates wood studs, and not metal. It helps users avoid potentially dangerous targets such as metal pipes, screws, protector plates, plastic piping, and PEX – minimizing false positive stud indications.

Zircon debuts its SuperScan® Wx series of advanced wall scanners at the 2021 National Hardware Show in Las Vegas.

Ordinary stud finders lack filtering and intelligence, creating a potential risk to any project's safe, efficient outcome. With TC™, users can finally have real confidence before penetrating the wall surface.

"With TC™, Zircon revolutionizes wall scanning. TC™ finds wood studs and only wood studs, giving users unparalleled confidence when using any of the SuperScan® Wx Series," stated Sharon Gee, Zircon VP of Marketing. "A must-have for every toolbox, SuperScan® elevates the wall scanning category like no other competitive stud finder in the marketplace. With its attractive pricing, retail distribution, and positive customer reviews, Zircon's SuperScan® exemplifies the best in innovation and state-of-the-art technology."

Zircon invites all potential distributors to visit Booth W2431 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the new West Hall. Expert staff will be ready to talk about Zircon's unsurpassed quality, short lead times, and excellent fill rates.

Also exhibited will be a range of Zircon stud finders, metal detectors, circuit breaker finders, electronic water detectors, and specialty tools ready for demonstration. All tools are backed by Zircon's limited lifetime warranty and offer patented technology, propriety features, and the latest innovations in scanning devices.

To learn more about the SuperScan® Wx series, see Zircon at the National Hardware Show or visit http://qr.zircon.com/superscan-wx.

About Zircon

Zircon Corporation, manufacturer of the original StudSensor™ stud finder, is a Silicon Valley-based company established and operating in Northern California since 1975. Dedicated to delivering innovative, affordable, and easy-to-use technology to the world's toolboxes, Zircon's patented technology supports the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-tech electronic hand tools, saving do-it-yourselfers and professional tradesmen time and money. Zircon® StudSensor™ stud finders, MultiScanner® wall scanners, MetalliScanner® metal detectors, and electronic scanning, water detection, and leveling tools can be found worldwide throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

