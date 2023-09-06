Zirinsky Strategy, Strategic Marketing for Professional Services, Publicly Launches

Feel the Power of Intentional Marketing
Authentic. Data-driven. Integrated. Strategic.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a new website, Zirinsky Strategy LLC, and provocative blog, Thinking. Thought Leadership Blog, Zirinsky Strategy publicly launched today. Offering results driven strategic marketing for professional services clients including law firms, accountancies, financial advisors, and management consultants, the firm, founded by Paula Zirinsky, tackles marketing challenges and problem-solving through branding, thought leadership, and intentional marketing initiatives.

"Too many marketing programs are formulaic and ineffectual. Zirinsky Strategy strongly believes marketing should be results driven, with solutions that solve challenges, achieve goals, and drive growth. Our programs are purposeful, built on thought leadership, branding, and marketing with intention," said Paula Zirinsky, founder of the firm.

With over four decades of experience, Paula Zirinsky offers a proven track record in identifying growth opportunities for global companies and has a knack for building the necessary infrastructure and teams to drive strategy, branding, thought leadership, marketing, and business development.

A former Global CMO, Paula has been entrusted with leadership positions at K2 Integrity (formerly K2 Intelligence), a leading risk advisory firm, and top law firms including Morgan Lewis, Morvillo Abramowitz, Fried Frank, and Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft. Additionally, she has provided corporate marketing and corporate communications counsel to Daimler-Benz AG, Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Chrysler, and Hanover Direct Inc.

"Differentiation is the key to success in a crowded market. Intentional marketing harnesses the power of authenticity, strategy, and data-driven initiatives. By aligning a brand's actions, programs, and messaging with clear and meaningful purpose, we help to create a deeper emotional bond, ultimately leading to advocacy, increased brand loyalty, referrals, and business expansion," said Zirinsky.

Zirinsky Strategy offers a range of services including Brand Development, Positioning, and Messaging; Marketing RoadMaps and Implementation; Thought Leadership and Content Management; Marketing, Communications, and Business Development; Marketing Technology Assessment and Strategy; and Team Architecture, Development, and Training.

Want to learn more? Contact Us or visit www.zirinskystrategy.com

Contact:
Paula Zirinsky
Zirinsky Strategy LLC
[email protected]

SOURCE Zirinsky Strategy LLC

