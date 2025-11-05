Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Law Wins $1.25 Million for Family in Complex Maryland Highway Accident Case

Attorneys Uncover Overlooked Insurance Coverage to Bring Justice and Relief to Grieving Family

PIKESVILLE, Md., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Law has successfully secured $1.25 million in total compensation for the family of a roadside assistance contractor who was struck while helping a stranded driver on a Maryland highway. The result highlights the firm's persistence and deep understanding of accident insurance law, particularly when insurers claim there's no coverage available.

Turning a Tragic Highway Incident Into a Legal Victory

The case began when the victim, a contractor for AAA, responded to a call to fix a flat tire along a busy stretch of I-70 in Howard County, Maryland. After completing the repair and packing up his tools, another vehicle drifted onto the shoulder, fatally striking him. The at-fault driver carried only the minimum state insurance of $30,000, which the law firm quickly recovered. Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Law then pursued coverage through the contractor's employer, securing an additional $970,000 from a commercial insurance policy.

But rather than stopping there, attorney Bobby Zirkin identified a potential third source of compensation, the underinsured motorist policy on the vehicle the victim had assisted. Despite State Farm's refusal to pay, arguing that the victim was "not in or on" the insured vehicle, the firm saw a legal path forward.

Creative Legal Strategy and a Judge's Decision

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Law argued that Maryland law requires underinsured motorist coverage to be interpreted liberally to protect those harmed by underinsured drivers. The firm cited precedent establishing five factors for determining whether a person remains "in relation to" a vehicle, including proximity, purpose, and completion of duties. The court agreed that the victim's connection to the vehicle continued until it safely reentered the roadway, awarding the family an additional $250,000 under the policy limit.

"This case shows the value of persistence and strategy," said Attorney Bobby Zirkin. "Even when an insurer says no, we keep looking for the path to yes." This case took a long time to develop but we are proud to have recovered the maximum recovery for our clients in this horrible tragedy. We are honored to have worked for this family."

About Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers

Founded with a mission to serve people harmed through no fault of their own, Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers has become a trusted name in Maryland. The firm's lawyers are recognized for their courtroom strength, negotiation skills, and dedication to results. With a "No Recovery, No Fee" promise, the firm ensures that injured clients face no financial burden unless compensation is secured.

Zirkin & Schmerling has also been widely recognized in local and state rankings for legal excellence, and the firm's attorneys are frequent contributors to legal education, advocacy efforts, and community outreach.

To learn more about Zirkin & Schmerling's services, visit www.zirkinandschmerlinglaw.com .

