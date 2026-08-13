Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers Donates 800 Backpacks to Local Students at Pikesville Back to School Fest

PIKESVILLE, Md., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers proudly donated 800 backpacks to local students and schools as part of the Pikesville Schools Back to School Fest, a community-wide event held on August 10 at Pikesville Middle School.

The Pikesville Back to School Fest brought together local students and families from Bedford Elementary, Milbrook Elementary, Pikesville Middle, Wellwood International, Woodholme Elementary, Pikesville High, Fort Garrison, and Summit Park Elementary to celebrate the start of the new school year and connect families with valuable community resources.

As part of its continued commitment to the Pikesville community, the team at Zirkin & Schmerling Law donated and helped distribute 800 backpacks, helping ensure students started the school year prepared and excited for what lies ahead.

The event featured school supply giveaways, games and activities, a Health Department vaccine clinic, food trucks, family engagement activities, and resources from community partners including Baltimore County Public Library, LifeBridge Health, CHAI, and other local organizations.

"We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community that has supported us for so many years," said Bobby Zirkin, Partner at Zirkin & Schmerling Law. "Seeing students and their families come together and knowing that these backpacks will help children start the school year feeling prepared makes this event especially meaningful to our entire team."

About Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers is a Maryland law firm serving individuals and families in personal injury and workers' compensation matters. In addition to advocating for its clients, the firm is committed to supporting and strengthening the communities it serves through local partnerships, outreach, and charitable initiatives.

To learn more about Zirkin & Schmerling's services, visit www.zirkinandschmerlinglaw.com.

Media Contact:

Paula Jontiff

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers

1852 Reisterstown Rd, Suite 203

Pikesville, MD 21208

Phone: (410) 356-4455

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers