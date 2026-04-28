Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers Secures $100,000 After Insurance Denial and $16,000 Initial Offer in Baltimore Auto Accident Case

PIKESVILLE, Md., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers successfully secured a $100,000 recovery for a Baltimore City client following an auto accident involving two food trucks, an outcome that came after an initial low offer of just $16,000 and a complete denial of liability by the insurance company.

From Denial to Resolution

The client, a food truck operator who does not speak English, faced significant challenges after the crash. The insurance carrier not only disputed fault but also attempted to minimize the claim with a settlement offer that failed to reflect the incident's true impact.

Recognizing both the legal and communication barriers, the legal team at Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers took a strategic approach to the case. By carefully addressing the language gap and ensuring the client's experience and injuries were fully understood, the firm built a compelling case that challenged the insurer's position.

Strategic Advocacy Drives Results

Through persistent negotiation and a commitment to advocating for the client's rights, Zirkin & Schmerling successfully reversed the case's trajectory. The firm secured a $100,000 recovery, more than six times the initial offer, demonstrating the importance of experienced legal representation, especially in complex cases involving denied liability and vulnerable clients.

"This case is a perfect example of why persistence and communication matter," said Bobby Zirkin. "When an insurance company denies responsibility and undervalues a claim, it can feel overwhelming, especially for someone facing a language barrier. Our job is to level the playing field, make sure every client is heard, and fight for the outcome they deserve. We're proud to have secured a result that truly reflects our client's situation."

About Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers is a Maryland-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals injured due to the negligence of others. The firm is known for its client-first approach, aggressive advocacy, and ability to secure meaningful results, even when liability is initially denied.

To learn more about Zirkin & Schmerling's services, visit www.zirkinandschmerlinglaw.com.

Media Contact:

Paula Jontiff

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers

1852 Reisterstown Rd, Suite 203

Pikesville, MD 21208

Phone: (410) 356-4455

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers