Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers Secures $300,000 Recovery in Howard County Multi-Vehicle Accident Case

PIKESVILLE, Md., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers has secured a $300,000 recovery for a client injured in a serious multi-vehicle collision in Howard County, Maryland, after the insurance company initially offered only $75,000 to resolve the claim.

Rush Hour in Howard County

The crash occurred during heavy rush hour traffic in Howard County when the client attempted to take evasive action to avoid a collision unfolding ahead of her vehicle. In an effort to protect herself and others on the roadway, she moved onto the shoulder. Moments later, her vehicle was struck from behind, causing significant injuries and disruption to her daily life.

Despite the circumstances surrounding the collision and what attorneys argued was clear liability, the insurance company initially undervalued the claim and presented a settlement offer that failed to fully account for the extent of the client's injuries, damages, and long-term impact.

Persistent Negotiation Led to Significant Recovery

Attorneys at Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyer aggressively challenged the insurance company's position through strategic case development, detailed evidence presentation, and persistent negotiation to demonstrate the true value of the claim.

As a result of those efforts, the firm secured a $300,000 settlement, quadrupling the insurance company's original offer, and helped the client obtain financial support for medical expenses, recovery, and other damages related to the crash.

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers: Commitment to Fighting for Maryland Injury Victims

The case highlights the importance of experienced legal representation following serious auto accidents, particularly when insurance companies attempt to minimize payouts early in the claims process.

"Insurance companies often move quickly to limit their financial exposure, even in cases where liability is clear," said Bobby Zirkin, founder of Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers. "Our job is to fully investigate the facts, advocate aggressively for our clients, and ensure they are not pressured into accepting less than what their case is truly worth. We are proud to have secured a result that significantly improved our client's outcome."

Zirkin & Schmerling Law represents injury victims throughout Maryland in cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, pedestrian injuries, and other serious personal injury matters.

To learn more about Zirkin & Schmerling's services, visit www.zirkinandschmerlinglaw.com.

Media Contact:

Paula Jontiff

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers

1852 Reisterstown Rd, Suite 203

Pikesville, MD 21208

Phone: (410) 356-4455

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers