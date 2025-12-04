Zirtue Unveils Major Update to its Relationship-Based Lending Platform: "Bill Pay Loans"

Zirtue is taking "Zirtue Bill Pay Loans, Powered by Friends & Family" to the next level. People can

now select a bill from over 40,000 billers and easily request a loan from friends or family, with

payments made directly through Zirtue Pay.

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zirtue , the world's leading relationship-based lending app with a mission to drive financial inclusion, announces today a significant update to Zirtue's relationship-based lending platform called "Bill Pay Loans." This first-of-its-kind feature allows people to select a bill from a network of over 40,000 billers and request loans from friends and family to pay that bill directly. The platform builds trust in financial borrowing by showing exactly where the money is going.

Bill Pay Loans

Zirtue's Bill Pay Loans network includes national, regional, and local billers across utilities, telecom, insurance, healthcare, banking, and consumer finance. As more people struggle to keep up with essential expenses, Bill Pay Loans offers a new, responsible way for friends and family to support one another. People can request help covering bills like electricity, car payments, insurance, or rent directly through the Zirtue platform. The lender immediately sees that their funds will be sent straight to the biller, removing the awkwardness of asking for a loan and creating transparency. Both parties can then agree to repayment terms that work for them.

"America is in the middle of an affordability crisis, and we're offering a smarter, more responsible way for people to help their loved ones with interest-free bill pay loans," said Dennis Cail, co-founder and CEO of Zirtue. "Friends and family are among the largest banks in the world, and they're more willing to lend a hand when they know exactly where their money is going. We expanded our Bill Pay Loan platform to assist a growing number of families struggling with bills. With access to over 40,000 local and national billers, people can request, lend, and pay seamlessly in one place. It's truly helping to fill the growing affordability gap."

As rising expenses put increasing pressure on household budgets, covering daily costs and unexpected bills has become a growing challenge. For many, seeking financial help from friends and family has become a vital lifeline in navigating these difficult economic times. Zirtue's Bill Pay Loans make it easier to connect with loved ones for financial support while eliminating unnecessary stress and stigma. By bridging financial gaps, Zirtue Pay empowers users to find relief and confidence during uncertain times.

For more information, please visit https://www.zirtue.com/

About Zirtue

With over 60% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck and over $200 billion exchanged between friends and family each year, personal networks often fill the affordability gap. Zirtue turns that reality into a structured, responsible system. Bill-pay loans powered by friends and family give borrowers access to support while assuring lenders their funds go directly to approved bills. By formalizing informal lending with automated repayment, Zirtue Pay builds trust, reduces financial stress, and replaces predatory options. This approach helps people access transparent, secure financial support and helps over 40,000 billers get paid on time, improving the customer experience. Zirtue is backed by leading investors, including Morgan Stanley, Google, Northwestern Mutual, Mastercard, and TruStage Insurance. Learn more at zirtue.com .

SOURCE Zirtue