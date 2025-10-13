LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zitro launched FANTASY, its most advanced cabinet yet, at this year's G2E Las Vegas. More than just a gaming machine, FANTASY is a carefully crafted experience that blends design, technology, and emotion into one seamless whole.

Built on the pillars of Design. Movement. Change. Precision., FANTASY redefines how players engage with a cabinet. Its sculpted, illuminated curves aren't just visually striking — they respond and evolve, inviting players to explore what's beyond the surface.

ZITRO PRESENTS “FANTASY”: A CABINET LIKE NO OTHER

FANTASY is designed to be discovered, not just seen. Its dynamic lighting and shifting colors reflect the game's rhythm and mood, creating a constantly changing environment. Each form factor is unique, offering players a new experience every time.

A new library of exclusive FANTASY games completes the package, delivering immersive graphics, reactive sound, and intuitive gameplay. This is not just play — it's a sensory journey.

"FANTASY is not a machine. It's an experience that wakes up your senses," said Johnny Ortiz Viveiros, Founder of Zitro. "We wanted to build more than just a cabinet — we wanted to build a gateway to new sensations. Every light, color, curve, and texture was designed to tell a story, one that invites players to step beyond the game and into an immersive world where emotion and technology merge. That's the power of FANTASY."

IT'S TIME TO UNLEASH THE FANTASY.

Watch New Fantasy Spot: https://youtu.be/6l-TXw1e2V4?si=IL20wIfiz9B8ejRc

About Zitro

Zitro is a world leader in the gaming industry, recognized globally for its innovation and excellence in Video Bingo and slot games. Founded in 2007 by Johnny Ortiz, the company quickly expanded its footprint with the launch of its multi-game slot product line in 2016. Today, Zitro offers a wide range of state-of-the-art gaming cabinets, a wide and diverse game portfolio, and a rapidly growing online division, Zitro Digital. With a commitment to delivering world-class entertainment, Zitro products are enjoyed by players in both land-based and online casinos across the globe.

For more information, please visit www.zitrogames.com or contact us directly. Follow Zitro on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X for the latest updates.

