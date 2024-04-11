ZitSticka Launches Dis-PATCH SMS Hotline To Help With Acne Emergencies

Text The Hotline To Receive Your Personalized Acne Solutions Which Are Available At Target

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZitSticka, the science-based skincare brand specializing in effective acne-fighting technology to provide clear skin and acne-free solutions, knows that pimples can pop up at the worst times, ahead of big events, life moments and more, which is why today they announced the launch of their Dis-PATCH Hotline, an SMS service to connect with consumers throughout the U.S., educating them on their acne concerns and providing customized product solutions to help them banish their breakouts. As users receive their personalized product recommendations, they will be directed to pick up these products at their local Target stores, or online at target.com, and will receive any applicable promotions to purchase at the best price possible.

"We're thrilled to launch our Dis-PATCH hotline, connecting with consumers and educating them on ways to treat their skincare concerns whether it be a deep cystic pimple, a stubborn whitehead, or body acne," said Nisha Karna, Brand Leader at Heyday. "Our mission is to provide innovative products and solutions for every stage of a zit, and we're looking forward to supporting our customers through their acne journey."

To use the hotline, consumers can now text 81093, where they will be prompted to select from the following acne concerns to receive their corresponding ZitSticka product recommendation based on their skin needs.

For Deep Acne - KILLA™ Acne Pimple Patches: These pimple patches are made for deep, blind pimples and feature spikes powered by ZitSticka's signature microdart technology that self-dissolve to flood the heart of your early-stage, deep pimple with targeted ingredients such as Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide and Oligopeptide-76. Each kit also contains CLEANA swabs to prime the breakout-prone area before application.

These pimple patches are made for deep, blind pimples and feature spikes powered by ZitSticka's signature microdart technology that self-dissolve to flood the heart of your early-stage, deep pimple with targeted ingredients such as Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide and Oligopeptide-76. Each kit also contains CLEANA swabs to prime the breakout-prone area before application. For Redness - UNDERCOVER™ Blemish Patches : These ultra-thin, ultra-sheer hydrocolloid patches are designed to cover pimples in plain sight while treating blemishes and reducing skin irritation, and can be worn under makeup.

: These ultra-thin, ultra-sheer hydrocolloid patches are designed to cover pimples in plain sight while treating blemishes and reducing skin irritation, and can be worn under makeup. For Whiteheads - GOO GETTER™ Spot Patches : These hydrocolloid spot-clarifying patches draw moisture and absorb impurities from surface-level zits to quickly improve a pimple's appearance.

: These hydrocolloid spot-clarifying patches draw moisture and absorb impurities from surface-level zits to quickly improve a pimple's appearance. For Body Breakouts - GOO GETTER™ Body Patches: These large hydrocolloid body patches are infused with derm-backed ingredients to extract surface pimples and absorb impurities from larger areas like your back, shoulders, legs and more. Plus, crafted with Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid, Vitamin C, and Tea Tree they also work to accelerate skin clarity and renewal.

"As we continue to expand our partnership with Target, we're pleased to provide consumers with added access to innovative acne solutions, especially for those facing a pimple emergency," said Trish Kozlak, Head of Retail at Heyday. "ZitSticka entered Target stores in 2022, and earlier this year expanded its offerings to provide consumers with a growing assortment of derm-tested and highly efficacious formulas suited to support a range of acne needs."

To learn more about ZitSticka and its offerings, visit zitsticka.com or follow along on Instagram @zitsticka and TikTok @zitsticka.

About ZitSticka

Innovative skincare brand, ZitSticka specializes in effective acne-fighting technology, with a full suite of acne and clear skin solution products to support every stage of your zit from pre-pimple to post-pimple and every stage in between. Using specialized and proprietary technology, ZitSticka offers a full suite of acne products that can treat various types of zits; no matter the stage or severity of your acne – such as its KILLA ACNE Extra Strength Patches, Goo Getter, and more! ZitSticka offers solutions to prevent, treat, and protect your skin before, during and after the life of your zit. Their products are available nationwide at zitsticka.com, Amazon, Target, CVS, and H-E-B. For more information visit zitsticka.com or follow us on Instagram @zitsticka or TikTok @zitsticka.

About Heyday

Heyday is a next generation consumer product goods company pioneering a digital first approach to brand building. They acquire digital-first, rapidly emerging brands and transform them into omnichannel, household brands. Once a part of the Heyday portfolio, brands tap into technology, data, channel expertise, and growth marketing capabilities custom-built to drive exponential revenue and profit growth. Heyday has raised over $800 million from visionary investors such as The Raine Group, Premji Invest, Victory Park Capital, General Catalyst and Khosla Ventures. For more information, visit www.heyday.co.

