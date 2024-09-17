ZitSticka Teams Up With JonBoy To Launch Limited-Edition Pimple Patch Collection

To bring these patches to life, JonBoy created six exclusive minimalist designs using his signature fine-line artistry. Each 12mm patch features one of the following designs:

444 - An angel number that delivers a message of reassurance.

XO - A fine-line design symbolizing hugs and kisses.

Angel wing - A delicate design symbolizing peace.

Heartbeat - A fine-line design, symbolizing life.

Love - Handwritten in JonBoy's distinctive fine-line style.

Heart - A timeless representation of love.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with JonBoy to create a limited-edition collection that fuses art and skincare," said Sarah Mountcastle Mitchell, Head of Marketing at Heyday. "With pimple patches becoming a fashion accessory, we're excited to provide our consumers with a sophisticated way to show off their distinct style while effectively addressing their skincare concerns with our superior acne-fighting technology."

The ZitSticka x JonBoy Undercover Inkpatch Collection uses ultra-thin hydrocolloid patches designed to cover surface pimples while delivering dermatologist-backed ingredients to treat zits and accelerate skin renewal. Each patch is infused with Azelaic Acid to reduce redness and even skin tone, Tea Tree for its calming and purifying properties, and Cica to soothe the skin and minimize irritation. To use, simply clean and dry the affected area, then apply the patch using ZitSticka's "no-touch" application system.

"Translating my tattoo designs into a new, less-permanent medium that consumers can use to express themselves has been an exciting process," said JonBoy. "We created six exclusive designs for this wearable art collection, and I'm excited to see how consumers use them to express their personal styles."

To learn more about ZitSticka and its offerings, visit www.zitsticka.com or follow along on Instagram @zitsticka and TikTok @zitsticka .

About ZitSticka

Innovative skincare brand, ZitSticka specializes in effective acne-fighting technology, with a full suite of acne and clear skin solution products to support your zit from pre-pimple to post-pimple and every stage in between. Using specialized and proprietary technology, ZitSticka offers a full suite of acne products that treat various types of zits; no matter the stage or severity of your acne – such as its KILLA ACNE Extra Strength Patches, Goo Getter, and more! ZitSticka offers solutions to prevent, treat, and protect your skin before, during, and after the life of your zit. Their products are available nationwide at zitsticka.com, Amazon, Target, CVS and H-E-B. For more information visit zitsticka.com or follow us on Instagram @zitsticka or TikTok @zitsticka .

About Heyday

Heyday is a next generation consumer product goods company pioneering a digital first approach to brand building. They acquire digital-first, rapidly emerging brands and transform them into omnichannel, household brands. Once a part of the Heyday portfolio, brands tap into technology, data, channel expertise, and growth marketing capabilities custom-built to drive exponential revenue and profit growth. Heyday has raised over $800 million from visionary investors such as The Raine Group, Premji Invest, Victory Park Capital, General Catalyst and Khosla Ventures. For more information, visit www.heyday.co .

About JonBoy

Jonathan "JONBOY" Valena specializes in merging art and fashion, with his delicate, minimalist tattoos. Tattooing for over 20 years, JonBoy got his start in the traditional shops of the midwest after leaving seminary college to pursue the marriage of tattooing and faith. JonBoy eventually took his career to NYC to bring fine line tattooing into the mainstream. As the pioneer of the "tiny tattoo" movement, JonBoy's client list includes celebrities like G-Eazy, Travis Scott, Hailey & Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and Kendall & Kylie Jenner.

