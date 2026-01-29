Zivian Health Announces Leadership Transition as Co-Founder Rafid Fadul, MD, Joins ARPA-H; Griffin Mulcahey Named CEO

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zivian Health, the healthcare workforce technology company, today announced its leadership transition as co-founder and CEO Rafid Fadul, MD, steps into the role of Executive Chairman while joining the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) as its first Chief Medical Officer and Senior Advisor. Griffin Mulcahey, Zivian's current President, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Fadul's appointment to ARPA-H, a federal organization within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tasked with advancing high-impact health innovation, reflects growing national recognition of his leadership at the intersection of clinical care, technology, and healthcare system transformation. He will continue to play an active role at Zivian as Executive Chairman, guiding long-term strategy and mission execution.

"Joining ARPA-H is an opportunity to contribute to healthcare innovation at a national level while continuing to support Zivian's mission," said Fadul. "Griffin has been integral to Zivian's work from the beginning, with a deep understanding of the workforce challenges healthcare organizations face. I'm excited to continue working closely with him as Zivian enters its next phase of growth."

Mulcahey brings over a decade of experience building healthcare workforce and technology companies, with a background spanning healthcare law, regulatory strategy, and operational execution. Prior to Zivian, he co-founded Wheel Health, a national B2B telehealth platform, where he worked closely with Fadul—then founding Chief Medical Officer—to scale clinical operations and enterprise partnerships. An attorney by training, Mulcahey previously advised healthcare organizations on regulatory compliance and healthcare transactions, experience that has shaped Zivian's compliance-first approach to workforce software. As President, he has been instrumental in Zivian's growth, customer adoption, and product evolution.

"I'm honored to step into the CEO role and continue building alongside this exceptional team," said Mulcahey. "The problem Zivian is solving matters more than ever. Healthcare teams are overwhelmed by complexity, and Zivian exists to bring structure and clarity to that reality."

Zivian is a unified platform that serves as workforce infrastructure for modern healthcare organizations, helping them manage the regulatory, operational, and quality requirements that sit behind patient care. As care delivery becomes more team-based and workforce shortages intensify, healthcare organizations are slowed by fragmented systems for compliance, licensing, credentialing, and clinical oversight.

This leadership transition marks a natural next step for Zivian as the company builds on strong momentum, including doubling its clinician network and achieving five-fold growth in platform adoption. Customers and partners can expect continued focus on execution, trusted relationships, and ongoing investment in the Zivian platform and services that support their teams.

