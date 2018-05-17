Zivix Surpasses Indiegogo Funding Goal for New Jamstiks, Announces New Charitable Partnership with The NAMM Foundation

"The launch of the new Jamstik 7 and Jamstik 12 Smart Guitars has garnered a lot of momentum on the crowdfunding platform—so we thought, what better way to share in some of this energy by paying it forward and helping support a foundation that specializes in ensuring the next generation of guitar players are afforded the chance to play," said Matt Cannon, Director of Growth, Zivix. "The NAMM Foundation's Mission aligns closely with ours, and we know they will make great use of the funds donated. None of this would be possible without the amazing support of our 625+ crowdfunding backers, and we can't wait to see how much more we can give back throughout the campaign and beyond."

"The NAMM Foundation is incredibly grateful to Zivix and its many patrons for this generous donation and continued commitment to create more music makers," said Mary Luehrsen, Executive Director of The NAMM Foundation. "Through this donation, lives will be positively changed as more children will have the opportunity to grow and learn with music."

The Jamstik Indiegogo campaign launched on May 2, 2018. The campaign has currently raised over $200,000 for the new products with over 625 backers, putting the current 2% donation total at over $4,000 with multiple weeks left to go.

The new Jamstik products are the first major release of Zivix's flagship line of smart guitars since 2015's release of the Jamstik+. Based on years of market research and development, the new models answer customer demands of more frets and higher performance for existing players, along with a more affordable model for beginners.

The Jamstik 7 will begin shipping to backers in August 2018, and the Jamstik 12 will begin shipping to backers in Q1 2019.

Monitor campaign progress at igg.me/at/newjamstiks or join the conversation on Jamstik's Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, or Twitter. For more information, visit jamstik.com or zivix.co.

Based in Minneapolis, Zivix builds innovative electronic instruments and connected software to inspire, educate and empower musicians and creative professionals.

The NAMM Foundation is a non-profit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 10,300 members around the world. The NAMM Foundation works to advance active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs.

