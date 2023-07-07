ZIYAD BROTHERS IMPORTING ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED MILK IN JAMEED SOUP STARTER

News provided by

Ziyad

07 Jul, 2023, 14:49 ET

CHICAGO, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziyad Brothers Importing of Cicero, IL, is recalling its 35.2 fluid ounce packages of Ziyad Brand Jameed Soup Starter because it does not declare milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Ziyad Brand Jameed Soup Starter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through Amazon.

Continue Reading
Ziyad Brand Jameed Soup Starter
Ziyad Brand Jameed Soup Starter

All product that is labeled as Ziyad Brand Jameed Soup Starter and sold in a 35.2 fluid ounce tetra pak container with UPC code 0 74265 00597 1 is included in this recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during a routine internal company review that the product was distributed in packaging that disclosed the presence of "lactic casein powder" in the ingredient list but it did not further clarify that this ingredient is derived from "milk."

Consumers who have purchased 35.2 fluid ounce packages of Ziyad Brand Jameed Soup Starter with UPC code 0 74265 00597 1 may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 708-222-8330 between the hours of 8 am5 pm, Monday – Friday or email [email protected].

SOURCE Ziyad

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.